The Home Talent Baseball League’s regular season ended on Sunday, July 31. The Sun Prairie Red Birds will keep playing ball, however, as they qualified for the four-team Eastern Section playoffs. Now, in advance of their 2022 postseason start, let’s take a look at how the Red Birds got here and what’s to come.
REGULAR SEASON RALLY
Sun Prairie proved its worth as one of the Eastern Section’s top teams with two winning streaks of three or more games in the 14-game regular season. The Red Birds’ most impressive streak came towards the end of the season.
They won four straight games spanning from Thursday, July 7 to Sunday, July 24. Sun Prairie was the visiting team for three of the four games and outscored its opponents 43-5 during that span.
This winning streak solidified Sun Prairie’s spot as the league’s top team in the final standings. Technically, there was a three-way tie for 1st place as Monona and DeForest matched Sun Prairie’s final record of 10-4, but tiebreakers awarded the Red Birds the top seed. Sun Prairie beat Monona twice in the regular season and split the series with DeForest.
FINALE FUMBLE
While Sun Prairie’s regular season was stellar, it ended on a sour note. The Red Birds got caught napping in a trip to DeForest on Sunday, July 31, losing 8-0 to cap the regular season in the wrong way.
The Red Birds ran into a former professional player on the mound for DeForest in Evan Kohli. Kohli left Sun Prairie’s batters stumped and helped himself out with a two-run homer at the plate.
The shutout was Sun Prairie’s first since the 2019 season.
POSTSEASON HISTORY
If there was any year in recent Red Birds history Sun Prairie would like to emulate, it would be 2019. That is the last time Sun Prairie won the Eastern Section playoffs. The Red Birds scored a semifinal win over DeForest and a finals win over Monona to punch a ticket to the Championship Series. Sun Prairie went 1-1 in the round robin format, losing an eventual elimination game to Verona.
Last season, the Red Birds qualified for the playoffs and won the Eastern Section quarterfinal against Portage. The season ended a week later as they fell to Montello in the Eastern Section championship.
In total, Sun Prairie has 13 Home Talent League championships. Its most recent came in 2005 and the oldest title came way back in 1930. The bulk of Sun Prairie’s championships came in the 1960s as it won nine titles between 1958 and 1973, including five straight from 1958-62. Sun Prairie’s 2005 title is its only this millennium.
EXPLAINING THE PROCESS
Understanding the Home Talent League’s playoff procedures can get tricky. The top four teams from the two biggest divisions, Eastern and Western, battle it out tournament style to represent their divisions in the Championship Series. The North and South is broken into four divisions: the Northern East, the Northern West, the Southeast North, and the Southeast South. Only the top team from each of these divisions qualifies for the playoffs, and the winner of the North/Southeast head-to-head will represent that region in the Championship Series.
The Championship Series pits the division champions against one another in a round robin tournament. For Week One in 2022, Southeast will play at East and West will play at North. In Week Two, East goes to West and North goes to Southeast.
The Championship Series is a double elimination round robin tournament. Losing both of ones scheduled matchups or a necessary elimination game will end a team’s championship aspirations. The last team standing is named the Home Talent League champion.
RED BIRDS ON ROSTER
Of course, Sun Prairie hasn’t gotten this far in the process without some stellar players in the lineup. Perhaps most importantly, Sun Prairie has ample pitching ability. Arms like Eric Engler, Justin Krebs, Nate Hoffman, Robbie Knorr, and Noah Wendler always give the Red Birds a chance. Their combined efforts held opponents to an average of just three runs per game in 2022.
The batting lineup is juiced up as well. From on-base percentage monsters like Knorr and Carson Holin near the top of the lineup to mashers like Randy Molina and Aaron Schmidt to late-lineup heroes like Ty Hamilton and Luke Thompson, the Red Birds can get batters around the bases. Sun Prairie averaged a whopping 8.5 runs per game this season.
EASTERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
As the top seed, Sun Prairie will take on the No. 4 team in the final standings, Cottage Grove. The Firemen put up a respectable 9-5 record this year, edging out fellow 9-5 squad Montello for the playoff spot thanks to a 2-0 record against the Granite Jaxx this year.
Sun Prairie and Cottage Grove met just once in the regular season, and things did not go the Red Birds’ way. The Firemen pulled off a 6-3 win behind the arm of Bob Blakely, who threw a complete game and allowed just one earned run off of 11 total hits. Cottage Grove utilized an explosive offensive output in the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring five of its eventual six runs, to secure the win.
On the other side of the bracket. No. 2 seed DeForest faces No. 3 seed Monona. The two 10-4 squads had their seeding determined by their sole regular season matchup, a thrilling 16-15 win by the Deacons on Sunday, July 17.
Sun Prairie has found success against both Monona and DeForest this year, going 3-1 against the two combined.
Sun Prairie will face off against Cottage Grove at Marshall Firemen’s Park on Sunday, Aug. 7 at 1 pm. DeForest will host Monona at DeForest High School on the same day at the same time.