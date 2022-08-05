TY HAMILTON
Sun Prairie catcher Ty Hamilton connects with a pitch against DeForest on Sunday, July 31.

 Ryan Gregory

The Home Talent Baseball League’s regular season ended on Sunday, July 31. The Sun Prairie Red Birds will keep playing ball, however, as they qualified for the four-team Eastern Section playoffs. Now, in advance of their 2022 postseason start, let’s take a look at how the Red Birds got here and what’s to come.

REGULAR SEASON RALLY

JUSTIN KREBS
Sun Prairie’s Justin Krebs fires in a pitch against DeForest on Sunday, July 31.

