Entering the 2022-23 girls basketball season, a very young Sun Prairie East squad had only two known commodities. Senior Lucy Strey and junior Kaitlin Bindley were the only players on the roster with varsity experience, both starting for stretches the previous season.

It's only fitting that these two represented the Cardinals on the Big Eight's all-conference teams. Strey picked up second team recognition while Bindley was named honorable mention.

LUCY STREY
Sun Prairie East senior Lucy Strey was named second team all-conference by the Big Eight following the 2022-23 season.
KAITLIN BINDLEY
Sun Prairie East junior Kaitlin Bindley was named honorable mention all-conference by the Big Eight following the 2022-23 season.

