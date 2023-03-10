Entering the 2022-23 girls basketball season, a very young Sun Prairie East squad had only two known commodities. Senior Lucy Strey and junior Kaitlin Bindley were the only players on the roster with varsity experience, both starting for stretches the previous season.
It's only fitting that these two represented the Cardinals on the Big Eight's all-conference teams. Strey picked up second team recognition while Bindley was named honorable mention.
Lucy Strey, senior, second team all-conference
While Sun Prairie East broke in three freshmen starters at the guard position this season, the Cardinals could rely on Strey all year long in the paint. She led the team with a scoring average of 13.2 points, much of which was attributed to her hard work on the block.
Her shining moment came early in the season, a loss to La Follette in late November. She outshined the Lancers' tremendous junior Alayna West, leading the game with 28 points as compared to West's 17. Strey hit a pair of three pointers and eight of her 11 opportunities from the free throw line to get to that total.
Bindley filled many roles for Sun Prairie East this season. Perhaps most important was her responsibility as the team's primary ballhandler. She routinely brought the ball up the court with composure and confidence, kick-starting the offense on the right note.
She averaged 10.5 points per game this season. She was instrumental in an eye-opening win over Madison Memorial in early January. Her game-high 20 points led the Cardinals past the Spartans for their second win of an eventual three-game win streak.
--
2022-23 Big Eight girls basketball all-conference teams
FIRST TEAM
Antionique Auston, senior, Sun Prairie West
Reagan Briggs, junior, Verona
Audrey Deptula, senior, Middleton
Ellie Magestro-Kennedy, senior, Janesville Craig
Mya Nicholson, junior, Janesville Craig
Marie Outlay, senior, Sun Prairie West
Taylor Stremlow, junior, Verona
Alayna West, junior, La Follette
SECOND TEAM
Avery Blue, freshman, Madison Memorial
Makiah Hawk, senior, Sun Prairie West
Kearra Jones, junior, Madison East
Paige Lambe, senior, Verona
Kylah McCullers, senior, Madison East
Megan Murphy, senior, Verona
Lucy Strey, senior, Sun Prairie East
Jocelyn Tibbetts, sophomore, Beloit Memorial
HONORABLE MENTION
Brae Bertocchi, junior, Janesville Craig
Kaitlin Bindley, junior, Sun Prairie East
LaNasia Dubois, sophomore, Beloit Memorial
Maia Ellis, junior, Verona
Maya Griffin, senior, Madison East
Nevaeh Harden, senior, Madison Memorial
Makenzie Hawk, sophomore, Sun Prairie West
DaJianna Hayes, junior, La Follette
Naveya Jackson, sophomore, Sun Prairie West
Addison Miller, senior, Janesville Parker
Valarie Richardson, sophomore, Madison East
Sophia Ynclan, sophomore, Madison West
Big Eight Conference Champions: Verona
Big Eight Player of the Year: Taylor Stremlow, Verona
Big Eight Defensive Player of the Year: Reagan Briggs, Verona