Since the 2022-23 season began, the Sun Prairie United boys hockey team has been without its captain. Senior forward Evan Luxford suffered a wrist injury in a preseason scrimmage and missed United's subsequent six games.
He made his return to the ice on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for a major Big Eight conference matchup. United was hosting Verona, the top team in the conference standings which had beaten Sun Prairie 6-1 just 10 days prior.
"It's a boost," Sun Prairie head coach Troy Giesegh said of Luxford's return. "We tried to bring him along slowly since he hasn't seen much action, but he still got right in there and made an immediate impact."
United looked vastly improved, holding a 1-1 tie through two periods of play. For reference, Sun Prairie was already down 4-0 at the end of the second period in the last meeting. A 30 second meltdown from the Sun Prairie defense and a string of late penalties allowed Verona to come away with an eventual 4-1 victory.
"The guys were bought into the process," Giesegh said of the improved effort. "The guys just had to buy into the fact that any team can be beaten on any given day. They came in with a different mentality and were prepared to fight to the end."
United's improvement was immediately evident. Verona picked up a penalty for cross checking less than three minutes into the game, setting the stage for Sun Prairie's power play to strike. Luxford got the puck on the right side and dished to senior forward Tyler Rauls in the slot, who buried a shot to the right of the goalie for a quick 1-0 United lead.
14:11 1P-
🚨🚨🚨GOALLLLLLLLL🚨🚨🚨
United took immediate advantage of that power play! @TylerRauls21 buried it, assisted by none other than the returning captain, Evan Luxford! Sun Prairie with an early 1-0 lead. pic.twitter.com/JXVu67QdtV
Sun Prairie kept the pressure high as senior forward Adrien Kreitlow nearly flicked in a backhand goal two minutes later. Verona's offense was held in check by a stingy United defense. Sun Prairie's defenders kept the puck in front of them and the team as a whole kept things clean with no penalties for the entirety of the first period.
It appeared Sun Prairie would take a lead into the break, but Verona got a break. The Wildcats had some impressive technical skills with their sticks, and this showed at mid ice as Lars Brotzman nabbed a puck from a Sun Prairie skater and flipped a pass up to Jack Marske. Only one defender stood between Marske and the Sun Prairie goal, and his deke to the right bought him the space to net an equalizing goal. The first period ended in a 1-1 tie.
Verona's offensive intensity took a marked increase in the second period. The Wildcats came out firing, outshooting Sun Prairie 15-5 for the duration of the period. Yet, no goals were scored.
United sophomore goalie Easton Lemke put on a clinic. His quick reactions, both with glove and stick, kept some strong pushes from the Verona side from finding the back of the net in the second period. He also got a little help from the goal itself behind him as three Verona shots pinged off of a bar and bounced away.
"He played pretty well all game long," Giesegh said of Lemke.
The two rivals entered the third period still deadlocked at one goal each. Penalties would define the final stretch. Things started lightly as both sides were whistled for cross-checking and killed off the subsequent power play for the opposition.
Then, Sun Prairie's aforementioned 30 second meltdown ensued. With both sides at even strength, Verona would score back-to-back goals separated by just 30 seconds. The go-ahead goal came from the stick of Caden Wedderspoon and Garrison Codde flicked a wrister to Lemke's right side for some insurance. In a flash, Sun Prairie was trailing by two goals after the defense had played so well up to that point.
Penalties piled up following Verona's quick scoring outburst. The Wildcats picked up a five minute major for head contact, but United hardly had time to utilize it. Two minutes into the major, a scrum broke out behind Sun Prairie's goal following a booming collision. When all was said and done, United had picked up a major and a minor and Verona added a minor as well. With only five minutes left to play, Sun Prairie would play the remainder of the game down a skater.
Verona used this to its advantage. After returning to full strength around the two minute mark, the Wildcats orchestrated a push up the ice and netted their third goal of the period to pull ahead 4-1. The buzzer would sound shortly after to signify Verona's sweep of Sun Prairie this regular season.
Nine penalties in all were whistled in the third period, four of which belonged to Sun Prairie which equated to 11 minutes in the box.
The loss drops Sun Prairie down to a 2-3-2 overall record and a 1-3-1 mark in Big Eight conference play. Verona remains atop the conference with an undefeated 6-0-0 record thus far.
Sun Prairie will still be quite active around the holiday season. United will travel to Arrowhead on Thursday, Dec. 22 and host Fox Cities on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Following that, United will compete in a two-day tournament at Naga-Waukee Ice Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 28 as well as Thursday, Dec. 29.
--
VERONA 4, SUN PRAIRIE 1
Goals- Sun Prairie: Tyler Rauls. Verona: Jack Marske (2), Caden Wedderspoon, Garrison Codde.
Assists- Sun Prairie: Evan Luxford. Verona: Lars Brotzman, Tre Grigmon, Boden Brotzman, Conrad Moline, David Dina.
Goalkeeping- Sun Prairie: Easton Lemke, 37 saves on 41 shots (90% save percentage). Verona: Blake Craven, 11 saves on 12 shots (92% save percentage).