TYLER RAULS
Buy Now

Sun Prairie senior forward Tyler Rauls scored United's only goal in a 4-1 loss to Verona on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

 Ryan Gregory

Since the 2022-23 season began, the Sun Prairie United boys hockey team has been without its captain. Senior forward Evan Luxford suffered a wrist injury in a preseason scrimmage and missed United's subsequent six games.

He made his return to the ice on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for a major Big Eight conference matchup. United was hosting Verona, the top team in the conference standings which had beaten Sun Prairie 6-1 just 10 days prior.

ANDREW ZIELSDORF
Buy Now

Sun Prairie alternate captain Andrew Zielsdorf makes a quick change of direction in a home game against Verona on Tuesday, Dec. 20. 
EASTON LEMKE
Buy Now

Sun Prairie sophomore goalkeeper Easton Lemke stands tall in goal at home against Verona on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

BIG EIGHT BOYS HOCKEY STANDINGS 12/20

TEAM PTS GP W L T OVERALL
Verona 12 6 6 0 0 7-2-0
Middleton 8 5 4 1 0 7-2-0
Madison Mem. 6 5 3 2 0 5-2-0
Madison West 3 5 1 3 1 3-4-1
Sun Prairie 3 5 1 3 1 2-3-2
Eastside 0 0 0 0 0 3-3-0
Janesville 0 2 0 2 0 3-4-0
Beloit Mem. 0 4 0 4 0 1-6-0

Tags