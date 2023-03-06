A stellar first season for the Sun Prairie West girls basketball program has come to a close. The Wolves hit the ground running in their inaugural 2022-23 season, winning 20 games and finishing second in the final Big Eight conference standings with a 17-3 record. 

This regular season record earned Sun Prairie West the No. 4 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 1 in the 2023 WIAA girls basketball state tournament. After bouncing cross-town rival and No. 13 seed Sun Prairie East in the first round, 58-38, the Wolves met their match in the proceeding regional championship.

MARIE OUTLAY

Sun Prairie West senior Marie Outlay surpassed 1,000 career points in a regional championship loss to Oregon on Saturday, Feb. 25.
RONDA MCLIN
Sun Prairie West head girls basketball coach Ronda McLin won 20 games in her first season as leader of the Wolves in 2022-23.

