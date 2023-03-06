A stellar first season for the Sun Prairie West girls basketball program has come to a close. The Wolves hit the ground running in their inaugural 2022-23 season, winning 20 games and finishing second in the final Big Eight conference standings with a 17-3 record.
This regular season record earned Sun Prairie West the No. 4 seed in Sectional 3 of Division 1 in the 2023 WIAA girls basketball state tournament. After bouncing cross-town rival and No. 13 seed Sun Prairie East in the first round, 58-38, the Wolves met their match in the proceeding regional championship.
Pitted against No. 5 seed Oregon at home on Saturday, Feb. 25, Sun Prairie West fell behind 29-25 by halftime and were outscored by nine points in the second half for an eventual 63-50 loss, bringing an end to the season.
There was more than just the season on the line entering Saturday's contest, as well. Senior wing Marie Outlay entered the game just one point short of 1,000 career points after scoring 20 in the previous game. She surpassed that mark and then some against Oregon, scoring a game-high 26 points thanks to four made three pointers.
Unfortunately for Sun Prairie West, Outlay was the only Wolf to score in double digits. Oregon had two such players in double figures and, perhaps more importantly, got plenty of contributions from deep. Five different Panthers hit three pointers in the game, a total tally of eight, to double Sun Prairie West's output and make the difference in the game.
The loss bring an end not only to the high school playing career of Outlay, but also her four fellow members of the class of 2023: Antionique Auston, Makiah Hawk, and Avree Antony.
Both Outlay and Auston were first team all-conference selections in the Big Eight this season. They tied for the team lead in scoring, both averaging 16 points per game. Outlay's additional wrinkle to her game was her defense as she averaged 5.9 steals per game. She was the co-defensive Player of the Year in the Big Eight in 2021-22. Auston wowed with her passing ability, averaging six assists per game which almost always included a full-court highlight pass.
Hawk was a second team all-conference selection as the team's paint enforcer. The 6-foot-2 post menace averaged 2.7 blocks per game. Simply putting her hands up was often enough to deter drives from the opposition and force a kick out. She made major contributions elsewhere, also, averaging 8.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game to boot.
Antony missed the entirety of the 2022-23 season with a knee injury suffered in the final game of the previous year. She was an honorable mention all-state and first team all-conference selection in 2021-22. Her playing days are far from over, though, as she's committed to play National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 college basketball at Colorado State University.
Antony isn't the only collegiate commit in the class, either, as Outlay has pledged her abilities to Roosevelt University, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) program.
While losing a stellar class will inevitably sting, Sun Prairie West has a strong group of sophomores that gained valuable varsity minutes this season. Guard Naveya Jackson and forward Makenzie Hawk both picked up honorable mention all-conference nods as varsity starters this season.
Jackson averaged 9.9 points, 4.3 boards, and 2.4 assists per game. Hawk took after her older sister, looking like a prime candidate to replace her as the team's defensive post presence. She also averaged 5.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.
The class of 2025 also has a pair of sharpshooters, Ceanna Froh and Payton Beck, that were reliable spark plugs off the bench this season. Combined with the additional post presence of Allison Schmidt and Maisie Gale's return from injury, Sun Prairie West's sophomore class looks primed to carry the Wolves to continued success in the two coming years.