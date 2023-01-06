It's difficult to beat the same team twice in one season. It's even harder when that team is your cross-town rival, comprised of former teammates that likely know your game better than anyone else. That's what makes Sun Prairie West's boys basketball dominance over Sun Prairie East this season so impressive.
The Wolves left no doubt once again in the second edition of their rivalry with the Cardinals, this time at Sun Prairie West High School. The first matchup back on Dec. 13, 2022 was a 30-point drubbing on the road. The rematch on Thursday, Jan. 5 was another convincing victory, 77-55. For West head coach Chris Davis, the game plan was simple. Run it back.
"It was really the same execution," Davis said. "We came out and made pressure our calling card. Same scouting report, same approach. We just made sure we stuck to what we do best. The rest is history."
West's athletic advantage allowed them to break the game open early with a full court press in the first meeting. It should come as no surprise the Wolves threw another one at East from the start of Thursday's rematch. The plan proved effective as West started the game on an 11-0 run that soon ballooned to a 19-4 lead.
Sophomore guard Chris Davis Jr. was the driving force behind this red-hot scoring start. He buried a pair of three-point shots as he contributed 13 of West's first 19 points.
As if the strong start wasn't impressive enough, West managed to one-up itself. The Wolves made a four-man platoon swap near the 11-minute mark in the first half, bringing Will and Danny Worrell, Tavian Crawford, and Casey Wambach onto the floor to join senior Darius Chestnut. This new five didn't miss a beat.
Will Worrell immediately hit a three and Danny Worrell and Crawford turned a steal into a quick bucket at the other end. West's lead only grew with reserve players in the game, ballooning all the way to 28-9.
"Our depth might be our team's best attribute this season," coach Davis said. "We have so many guys that can play ball. We trust every player on this roster which really helps out with their confidence. They put the work in every day, they're always ready, and that really helps us out."
East's best chance of staying afloat through West's offensive explosion was shooting from deep. The Cardinals were able to execute to that end, knocking down five three-point shots in the first half to tread water. Perhaps most inspiring was the array of players that stepped up to hit the shots as junior Tyler Drogue as well as sophomores Trystan Fry, Max Glusick, Max Raimer and Sam Ostrenga all knocked down triples.
When the dust had settled on the first half, West was out to a tremendous 51-29 lead. Davis Jr. already had 20 points and all seemed lost for East. To the Cardinals' credit, there was never an ounce of quit on that bench. They came out ready to battle in the second half.
Two aspects of East's game caused a quick turning of the tides in the second half. First, the Cardinals switched into a 1-3-1 zone defense. The curveball frustrated West's typically stellar attack and earned some easy turnovers. Coach Davis also conceded following the game that his squad didn't come out with the fire he wanted as a result of the large first half lead.
Second, East turned the intensity for offensive rebounds up to a fever pitch. No matter who was going up for the ball, a Cardinal usually came down with it to keep some key early possessions alive. The results's of East's uptick in gameplan showed up on the scoreboard as the Cardinals started the second half on an 11-4 run.
The punch in the mouth brought West's attention back in a major way. Davis Jr. made an immediate momentum-shifting play by stealing a ball on his own and and laying it in. Now, it was West's turn for a run.
Fueled by Will Worrell's second triple of the game, West responded to East with an 11-2 run of their own. Now leading 66-42, both sides started working the depths of their benches in. The two teams traded buckets and free throws down the stretch to bring the game to its final score, 77-55.
Davis Jr. led all scorers with 24 points. Will Worrell was next with 10 and Wambach, Crawford, and junior Ean Ackley all pitched in eight. Fry led the scoring charge for East with 10, Drogue was next with nine, and Glusick added eight.
The win bumps West up to to a 6-2 overall record and a 5-2 mark in Big Eight conference play. East now slips to 1-7 overall and 0-6 in conference. This is the final regular season meeting of the 2022-23 season for these rivals meaning, barring a meeting in the WIAA state tournament, the Wolves hold bragging rights until next winter.
Next up for West, Big Eight conference play continues with a home game against Madison East on Saturday, Jan. 7. This is the first time Chris Davis will coach against his former team, where he spent eight seasons as an assistant and was also a standout there as a high school player. This is also a return for Davis Jr., who spent his freshman year as a Purgolder. Next week, the Wolves have a brutal two-game stretch with a trip to Middleton on Thursday, Jan. 12 and a home game against La Follette on Saturday, Jan. 14.
As for East, the Cardinals will close this week with a tough trip to Verona on Saturday, Jan. 7. Next week, they'll be on the road again at Janesville Craig on Thursday, Jan. 12 before facing Madison Memorial at Madison College on Saturday, Jan. 14.