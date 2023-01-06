CHRIS DAVIS JR.
Sun Prairie West sophomore Chris Davis Jr. led all scorers with 24 points as his Wolves beat rival Sun Prairie East 77-55 at Sun Prairie West High School on Thursday, Jan. 5.

 Jim Garvey/garveyimages.com

It's difficult to beat the same team twice in one season. It's even harder when that team is your cross-town rival, comprised of former teammates that likely know your game better than anyone else. That's what makes Sun Prairie West's boys basketball dominance over Sun Prairie East this season so impressive.

The Wolves left no doubt once again in the second edition of their rivalry with the Cardinals, this time at Sun Prairie West High School. The first matchup back on Dec. 13, 2022 was a 30-point drubbing on the road. The rematch on Thursday, Jan. 5 was another convincing victory, 77-55. For West head coach Chris Davis, the game plan was simple. Run it back.

