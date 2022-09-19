Local current and former elected officials welcomed attendees and praised the City of Sun Prairie for its growing diversity during the annual Sun Prairie Multicultural Fair held on Saturday, Sept. 17 in Sheehan Park.
City Communications and Diversity Specialist Jake King accentuated the new performers, speakers and cultural activities for the 2022 festival.
But he also recognized a city staffer who was one of the reasons the event began in 2019.
“I want to give credit to Sandy Xiong, the strategic planning engagement manager who back in 2019 really got this event lifted off the ground,” King said during opening remarks. “So if you know Sandy, give her a clap, a high five, a pat on the back — because that’s why we have it.”
King also acknowledged the land where Sheehan Park was located formerly belonged to the Ho-Chunk tribe.
“They once occupied the southern half of Wisconsin and the northern counties as well. So despite the many challenges that they had to face, the Ho Chunk have reclaimed over 2,000 acres in 12 Wisconsin counties. The Ho-Chunk nation’s economic gains from the gaming industry have provided the tribal programs, including health clinics, head starts, centers and family services. Other activities include Heritage Preservation and wellness programs and reintroducing a small bison herd to Wisconsin so I do just feel like it’s important to acknowledge the land and those that were here before us.”
“And if you’re not from Sun Prairie, welcome you to our community,” remarked Mayor Paul Esser. “There is a lot going on today in this multicultural fair, there’s a lot for you to see and do. It’s going to go until 4 o’clock this afternoon. So be sure to take advantage of everything that is here.”
Esser recalled the history of the festival cam from an ad hoc committee recommendation that the city hold a festival each year to celebrate the diverse cultures already located in Sun Prairie.
Other speakers were appreciative of the community that Sun Prairie is, and that has welcomed them.
District 4 Alder David Virgell remembered a day when he thought he had to plow the entire driveway so he could get to work. Then he opened his garage door and was shocked at what he saw.
“My whole driveway is clean,” recalled Virgell, who wore a Wisconsin jersey to the event. “My neighbor across the street came and snow blowed my driveway. I’m like ‘this is what community looks like. This is what together this looks like’,” Virgell said. “And he’s a white guy!”
Virgell also said he feels comfortable in Sun Prairie and believes as an alder he can help contribute to change in Sun Prairie.
“I will say this — a lot of times our vision is skewed — mine included,” Virgell said. “And sometimes we focus on on a negative. Sometimes we focus on how far we’ve got to go, but not reflecting on how far we came.
“We’ve come a long way. We’ve got a long way to go,” Virgell said. “But we’ve come a long way. So this is a great day to celebrate what we’ve accomplished so far, and I want us to continue moving forward. I want to continue working together. And I always say this . . . at this age right at this point in my life, I have a love for humanity that I’ve never had before in my whole entire life.
“I grew up in a neighborhood where everyone looked like me,” Virgell said. “I came here to a place where everyone didn’t look like me, concerned — and was welcomed with open arms. What I’m saying is we can look out for each other and we can take care of each other. Community is a communion where people come together, work together and get things done,” the District 4 Alder added. “Let’s build a strong Sun Prairie.”
“This is not your daddy’s Sun Prairie anymore,” remarked former Sun Prairie School Board member Marilyn Ruffin, who recently decided not to seek another term on the board. The first Black to win election to the Sun Prairie School Board, Ruffin remembered her tenure on the board began in 2015 and resulted in the founding of the Black Excellence Achievement Makers (BEAM) awards, which in 2022 celebrated its fifth year.
The event opened with remarks from Art Shegonee, Native American ambassador, and his granddaughter, Sedona Dawn Honoring the Four Directions with a native fancy shawl dance representing a butterfly.
Other performers included the traditional Hmong dancing group Ntxhais Tsheej Haj, traditional Indian Dance groups Team Anjani and the Divas of Bollywood, a reggae band Sista Sense and the Buds, the Afro-Cuban music band Son Del Atlantico, the traditional west African drum and dance group Limanya, and Mideast Salsa — a Latin dance band that played arrangements of salsa, North and South American Meringue, cambia and bachata music.