Anna’s Pizzeria, located at 1609 W. Main St. in Sun Prairie, will be closing for an undetermined amount of time following the untimely death of its manager, according to the restaurant’s owners.
Lonnie Kohler, 42, of Sun Prairie died on Oct. 15, but managed his parent’s business, Anna’s, for the last five years. Those have been some of the toughest times for the business—including when a patron died and drove into the dining room and damaging the interior of the building.
The business for an extended period of time while repairs were made.
Jeff Kohler, who co-owns the business with his wife Anne, said customers were incredibly understanding during that period and have been equally as thoughtful and supportive since the death of their son.
Lonnie graduated from Hononegah High School in Rockton, Ill., in 1999, with close ties to his mother’s Italian heritage. He enjoyed cars and his hobby of building houses, was a body builder and a fan of the Chicago Bears and Cubs. He is survived by his parents, a sister, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins.
A memorial service has been scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, in the mausoleum at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, which is located at 2200 Milton Ave. in Janesville. Rosman Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Jeff Kohler said Anna’s Pizzeria—which has been in business on West Main Street for 27 years—will be closed for an undetermined amount of time while the family deals with the loss of their son and business manager. He said he appreciates the thoughts and prayers from friends, family and longtime customers and hopes customers will understand about the closure.