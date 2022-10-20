Anna's Pizza
Buy Now

Anna’s Pizza, also known as Anna’s Pizzeria and located at 1609 W. Main St., will be closed for an unknown amount of time following the death of Lonnie Kohler, who also managed the business.

 Chris Mertes

Anna’s Pizzeria, located at 1609 W. Main St. in Sun Prairie, will be closing for an undetermined amount of time following the untimely death of its manager, according to the restaurant’s owners.

Lonnie Kohler

Lonnie Kohler

Lonnie Kohler, 42, of Sun Prairie died on Oct. 15, but managed his parent’s business, Anna’s, for the last five years. Those have been some of the toughest times for the business—including when a patron died and drove into the dining room and damaging the interior of the building.

Tags