A Nov. 28 fire on Broadway Drive in the City of Sun Prairie damaged apartments and displaced three residents.
Assistant Fire Chief Bill Sullivan said Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue responded Sunday morning to the 200 block of Broadway Drive in the City of Sun Prairie for an apartment fire. First units on scene reported smoke visible from the exterior and could hear the fire crackling in the attic space.
Sullivan said SPFR established the incident command system and made a request for additional assistance from neighboring departments through the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS).
SPFR worked to evacuate occupants from their apartments while units used two hose lines to contain the fire to the attic. City of Madison Fire Department personnel completed a secondary search to confirm all occupants were out of the building.
Fire departments from Waunakee, Deforest, and Marshall assisted with overhaul and salvage. Sun Prairie Utilities also responded to control the water and electrical services, and Madison Metro provided a bus for occupants to stay warm while on scene.
Sun Prairie Police performed traffic control and connected the occupants with Red Cross because the building is not inhabitable at this time.
Sun Prairie & Waunakee EMS monitored firefighter vitals and ultimately one firefighter was transported for further observation. Fire units left the scene at roughly 11 a.m.
The Salvation Army of Dane County provided warm drinks and refreshments to the fire responders working in the cold temperatures. Dane and Columbus Fire provided coverage for any additional calls for service within the fire district.
Sullvan said the fire is currently under investigation by Madison Area Fire Investigation Team (MAFIT). A damage estimate has not yet been determined.
The assistant fire chief said residents who experience a fire or detect the presence of smoke should evacuate their home immediately and dial 911. Residents should also have an escape plan and meet emergency responders outside. Once emergency personnel know everyone is out and accounted for, they can focus on other tasks to control a fire.
The Broadway Drive building was constructed before the requirements for a fire sprinkler system and common fire alarm system were put in place by the state, but Sullivan said the building was equipped with smoke alarms inside each unit.