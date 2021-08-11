The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is encouraging state residents to prepare for the end of federal Unemployment Insurance programs.
Under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the extension of federal unemployment programs ends Sept. 4, 2021. Individuals with claims pending for weeks prior to Sept. 5, 2021 will be paid for each week they are found eligible. This includes Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC).
The FPUC program provides $300 per week in supplemental payments to those receiving state and other unemployment benefits.
"While these federal programs have provided an important backstop for those experiencing the loss of jobs and income, the end of this stimulus is rapidly approaching," said DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek.
"As we work to ensure Wisconsin's continued economic recovery, now is a good time for unemployed individuals to continue or expand their job search," Pechacek added. "During June, Wisconsin added 8,400 private-sector and 10,700 total non-farm jobs as the statewide unemployment rate fell to 3.9%. At recent statewide listening sessions, many employers emphasized that they are looking beyond traditional talent pools to fill openings and competing for available workers with increased pay and benefits."
Job seekers and those interested in improving job skills can find help at https://jobcenterofwisconsin.com/. To help guide claimants through the conclusion of the federal supplemental programs, DWD is providing notifications through its website, the Claimant Portal and the Claimant Assistance Line.
For those who have experienced a recent job or income loss and have not yet applied for benefits, the regular state unemployment insurance deadlines apply to Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC).
As a result, the initial application must be received in the week benefits are to begin or within 7 days of the end of that week. So generally, the last week to apply for PEUC would be the week ending Sept. 11, 2021.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) applications will be accepted through Oct. 4, 2021. DWD is currently awaiting guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor regarding a requested extension of the deadline to 30 days after a determination is issued for those with pending unemployment insurance applications.
Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) and Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) supplement UI, PEUC or PUA, so the paying program's deadline would apply
