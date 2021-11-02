Wisconsin had 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending October 31, 2021, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Temperatures were above normal across the state. The southern two tiers of counties received significant rain, while the rest of the state received less than an inch. Harvest continues ahead of normal for both corn and soybeans. Most areas reported manure application.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 3 percent very short, 15 percent short, 78 percent adequate and 4 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 7 percent very short, 13 percent short, 76 percent adequate and 4 percent surplus.
Sixty-one percent of corn for grain was harvested, 3 days ahead of last year and 10 days ahead of the 5-year average, according to the US Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) in cooperation with the Wisconsin Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Moisture content was reported at 19 percent.
Soybean harvest was 84 percent complete, 7 days behind last year but 6 days ahead of the average.
Winter wheat was 97 percent planted. Eighty-five percent of winter wheat has emerged, 6 days ahead of last year and over 2 weeks ahead of normal.
Pasture condition rated 67 percent good to excellent, 4 percentage points below the previous week.
Fall tillage was 52 percent complete, 3 days ahead of last year and 12 days ahead of the 5-year average.