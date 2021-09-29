Schumacher Farm County Park could grow by a half acre if a proposed land purchase is approved by the Dane County Board.
Supervisor Dave Ripp, who represents the Town of Westport and chairs the county’s parks commission, introduced a resolution to purchase the McKellar property to the east of the park at the board’s Sept. 23 meeting. The property abuts the park entrance and is surrounded by county-owned land.
“The county has talked with Janet McKellar for the past 16 years about purchasing the property,” Ripp said in an email to the Tribune. “She has been an excellent neighbor, but a new owner could object to a lot of the activities that close to their home.”
Expressing his appreciation, he noted McKellar approached the county about the sale. Ripp said the parks commission had met in closed session to discuss the price range price. After meeting with the property owner, the price was set at $315,000.
Supervisor Tim Kiefer, who represents Waunakee on the county board, said he strongly supports the purchase.
“When a privately owned ‘island’ is surrounded on three sides by county parkland, there is the potential for conflict,” Kiefer said in an email. “While the county and the McKellar family have always been good neighbors, there would be no guarantees if the house and land were to be sold to a new owner.”
Kiefer also expressed appreciation to the McKellars for their willingness to sell the home.
“I believe that this sale will help secure the future of Schumacher Farm,” he said.
Ripp noted that the sale will provide an opportunity to improve the visibility and aesthetics of the entrance.
Mark Pelton, president of the Schumacher Farm Park Board of Directors, said the board strongly supports the purchase.
The resolution will go back to the park commission, the environmental and natural resources committee and finance committee before it goes back to the county board for final approval.