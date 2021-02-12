The Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Feb. 9 recommended Sun Prairie City Council approval of a plan to allow Hy-Vee Inc. to construct a 92,200 sq. ft. full service Hy-Vee Grocery Store and a 6,700 sq. ft. Fast and Fresh Convenience Store and fuel station in the Pumpkin Patch Shopping District.
The district is located south of West Main Street and west of South Thompson Road. If the council approves the precise implementation plan, construction would begin on both stores during the winter months later this year, according to a staff report from City Planner Sarah Sauer, with expected completion in 2022.
The grocery store will accommodate several service uses other than grocery, including a pharmacy, health market with dietician, and coffee kiosk as well as a restaurant, food court, clothing, shoes, and beauty supplies. A covered drive thru service for pharmacy and Aisles Online grocery pickup is provided to the rear of the building along with all loading for deliveries and trash collection.
Sauer wrote in her report that vehicular access to the Hy-Vee grocery store is provided off single entry points on Mallard Drive to the west and Blue Aster Boulevard to the south. Three separate entry points are anticipated to the east off of a proposed public road extension of Schneider Road, including one at the intersection of Schneider Road and Pumpkin Place.
Pedestrian sidewalks to the front customer entrances are provided along the access points from Mallard Drive, Blue Aster Boulevard, and the intersection with Pumpkin Place and Schneider Road. Bike parking is provided adjacent the front customer entrances.
The Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh Convenience Store will accommodate dine in and carry out meals and grocery, a coffee shop with drive-thru service, and a fueling station for eight fuel pumps. Vehicular access to the Hy-Vee convenience store is provided off single entry points on Spice Lane to the south and Schneider Road to the west. Pedestrian sidewalks are provided connecting customers from the front entrance to Schneider Road and Thompson Road.
Anticipated hours of operation for both stores is 5 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week with fuel pumps being available 24 hours.
The grocery store will have roughly 400 employees — 100 being hired full time — while the convenience store will have a maximum of 10 employees per shift. Each site will include one 300 sq. ft. group monument sign identifying the Pumpkin Patch Commercial Shopping District.
In her report to commissioners, Sauer wrote off-street parking will be regulated by city ordinance. Off-street parking provided for both sites meets a ratio of roughly five stalls per 1,000 square feet, which exceeds the city’s requirements for general commercial uses and where in-vehicle sales and service uses (drive-thru facilities) are included as an accessory use. Several parking stalls for the grocery store are reserved for vertical wind turbine/electric vehicle charging stations.
The Fast & Fresh Convenience Store includes a drive-thru lane to the rear of the site along the north side of the building, adjacent to West Main Street.
Although commissioners had few objections, they did ask about coffee. District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie asked whether or not the coffee vendor would be Caribou Coffee, similar to the company vending coffee at the East Washington Avenue location.
Sauer said she was not sure who the vendor would be.
District 1 Alder Steve Stocker asked whether lockers would be available at the convenience store, as planned before the grocery store was announced.
But Kacie Bonjour, Director of Real Estate for Hy-Vee, said no there will not be, because the Aisles Online service allows grocery customers to pick up their orders at a special part of the grocery store, not the Fast & Fresh store.
“I just wanted to make the comment that I am very pleased with the architecture,” remarked commissioner Barb Bailey, “and how well it fits in with our prairie planning.”
Commissioners voted 8-0 to recommend council approval of the Hy-Vee PIP.
