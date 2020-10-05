Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher and County Clerk Scott McDonell on Oct. 5 announced their appointments to Dane County’s Redistricting Commission that includes a Sun Prairie resident.
In 2016, the Dane County Board of Supervisors adopted Ordinance Amendment 2016-OA 32, which created a nonpartisan independent citizen Redistricting Commission.
The commission must submit at least three draft supervisory district maps to the county board by no later than May 31, 2021.
“This is an exceptional group of citizens that represent a broad cross section of our community. I can’t imagine a better commission to set a new standard for clean and transparent government in Wisconsin,” said McDonell.
The 11-member commission will begin meeting over the coming months to familiarize themselves with the redistricting process and the work they need to complete.
The 2021 process will also include an opportunity for members of the public to submit maps for consideration. Information on the public mapping software will be available over the coming months.
“I’m glad that we took our time and are appointing people to this important commission that represent the interests of all of the residents of Dane County,” said Eicher, who represents a portion of Sun Prairie on the Dane County Board of Supervisors as District 3 Supervisor. “I’m equally excited that we are going to hear directly from the people these maps most effect."
Following an extensive search, and significant interest, the pool of candidates who applied to participate in this important work was large and competitive.
The appointments include:
County Clerk -- Barry Burden (Madison); Josephine Oyama-Miller (Monona); Nakia Wiley (Madison); Thomas Wilson (Westport)
County Board Chair -- Greg Hyer (Cross Plains); Andrea Kaminski (Madison); Idella Kangas (Deerfield); Ken Leonard (Madison); Ken Opin (Middleton); Joan Schwarz (Madison) and Ralph Sirmons (Sun Prairie).
Additional information about the Redistricting Commission, as well as the redistricting process, can be found at: https://www.danecountyplanning.com/Projects/Redistricting
