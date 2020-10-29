Sun Prairie’s trick-or-treat hours are still 5-7 p.m. on Halloween, but be advised that this year’s Halloween isn’t like past years because of COVID-19.
The Sun Prairie Police Department, the Centers for Disease Control, Public Health Madison Dane County and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services have all published their own tips for Halloween this year.
Many of these agencies urge parents to make alternate plans to participate in Halloween, including the use of these CDC tips:
Mask up (but just once)
• Make your cloth mask part of your costume (a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask).
• Do not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult.
• Masks should NOT be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing.
Wash up
• Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people. Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
• Parents should supervise young children using hand sanitizer.
• Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before you eat any treats.
Socially distanced
• Stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you.
• Indoors and outdoors, you are more likely to get or spread COVID-19 when you are in close contact with others for a long time.
Candy providers
• Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.
• Give out treats outdoors, if possible.
• Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take, and wash hands before handling treats.
• Wear a mask.
Also consider these tips from Public Health Madison Dane County (PHMDC):
• Trick or treat in your neighborhood. Staying in your neighborhood may reduce the likelihood of spreading COVID-19.
For those giving out treats, consider a candy chute, or leaving the candy bowl outside in a place where trick or treaters won’t congregate.
• Hold virtual costume contests and parties.
• Dress up. Get online with friends and other families to celebrate and rate each other’s costumes.
• Increase what you do at home to celebrate.
• Decorate where you live. Get the kids involved in making decorations. Bake Halloween-themed treats. Watch scary movies with your family, household, or as a group online. If you’re handing out candy this year do it with safety precautions in mind.
• If you can, watch and wave to trick-or-treaters through a window. Or, leave Halloween treats outside the door where friends and loved ones live for a contact-free way of celebrating. Instead of the usual close contact in a confined space, visit (or create) a drive-through haunted house experience.
If people are worried about the risk of touching candy wrappers, PHMDC said that people can let candy sit for 72 hours before eating any. Another tip: Kids should locate the candy they want and grab that piece, instead of rummaging through the container of candy to find what they want.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has these tips for Halloween:
• Think before you go. Use the DHS individual decision tool to assess what’s best for you and your family when it comes to celebrating this year.
• Get vaccinated against the flu. Consider getting the flu vaccine before Halloween to keep you healthier overall. COVID-19 and flu viruses both cause respiratory illnesses that spread easily from person-to-person.
While the flu vaccine will not protect against COVID-19, it can minimize your risk of getting sick or being hospitalized from the flu.
DHS is advising against large outdoor gatherings such as parties, festivals, and parades. Even though being outside decreases the risk, being in close contact with people you don’t live with increases the risk of spreading and contracting COVID-19.
The Department of Health Services also advises against participating in or hosting in-person indoor parties and celebrations, in-person costume contests and parties.
Sun Prairie Police Department officers will be out on patrol and participating in all the Trunk or Treat events this year at Sunshine Place as well as the two city-sponsored events at Northside Elementary School, 230 W. Klubertanz Dr., and the Family Aquatic Center parking lot at 920 Linnerud Drive.
