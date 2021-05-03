State District 16 Senator Melissa Agard (D-Madison) recently announced seven listening sessions across the 16th Senate District, including one at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 6 in the Sheehan Park West Shelter, 1357-1365 Linnerud Drive.

Agard has previously hosted seven virtual listening sessions.

“My top priority as a state senator is listening to the people I represent and bringing their values into the State Capitol," Agard said in a statement announcing the listening sessions.

"With safety in mind, I am glad to announce outdoor listening sessions across the 16th Senate District in many of our beautiful parks and outdoor spaces. I look forward to hearing my constituents’ thoughts on their priorities for the district, as well as for Wisconsin overall. I hope to see many of my constituents there, masked and socially distanced!”

