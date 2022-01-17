Hoping to continue the tradition of a Jimmy the Groundhog statue in Cannery Square, members of the Sun Prairie Lions Club on Thursday, Jan. 13, voted to conditionally commit $1,750 along with three other civic organizations.
Last November, members of the Sun Prairie Lions Club agreed to repair the old statue. Jim Faltersack, who chairs the club’s Building & Grounds Committee, agreed to repair the statue at the shop for his business, JCS Construction LLC.
In accepting the challenge to repair the statue, Faltersack said it made the most sense for the Lions to do so, because Lions Club members John Weishar and Mike Cunningham were involved with the original sculpture through their connections to the Business Improvement District.
And with the exception of current Sun Prairie Lions Club President Brad Bauer, Lions Club President Erich Lenz was the only twice elected Sun Prairie Lions Club President — who also hosted the Groundhog Day festivities at his Sun Prairie farmhouse during in the 1970s and 1980s.
At the same time the Lions cut down the Jimmy statue and moved him to Faltersack’s shop, Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department Director Kristin Grissom tracked down the original sculptor, who agreed to carve “Jimmy 2.0” either in wood or foam-covered fiberglass.
Grissom wrote to four Sun Prairie civic organizations — Lions, Rotary, Exchange and Optimists — to ask them each for a donation of $1,750.
For that amount, a new sculpture could be completed and a plaque installed on the base to recognize each of the contributing clubs.
The city will also install a large marker describing the community’s connection to Groundhog Day in Cannery Square near the statue.
“We would love to be able to feature all of the Sun Prairie service clubs coming together to bring back this iconic feature to Cannery Square!” Grissom wrote in the email soliciting the donations from the four service organizations. “We would be looking to commission the statue towards the beginning of 2022.”
Ron Blawusch, who presented the proposal to the Lions Club membership, said the club’s board of directors said the donation should be conditional based on participation from all the other service organizations.
Uninvited guests
Faltersack reported to the club that the repairs of the Jimmy statue were nearly complete. One unexpected obstacle is still present in the base of the statue, however: Ants.
Faltersack said he regularly sprays the base to get rid of ants — uninvited guests who traveled from Cannery Square inside the statue to his shop.
Faltersack also said “a lot” of wood fill and other material was used to repair and smooth the statue itself, which developed a several-foot-long crack because of exposure to the elements in Cannery Square.
Blawusch also has another connection to the project: His daughter (also Faltersack’s niece) Rachel assisted in the sealing and final staining of the original Jimmy the Groundhog statue.
Faltersack said the statue will be installed somewhere on the grounds at the Sun Prairie Lions Clubhouse in the Town of Bristol, but exactly where at the clubhouse is still being determined.
Because of the amount of work already done to restore the statue, Faltersack said he would like the statue to be kept in an area where it is out of the Wisconsin weather elements but can still be enjoyed by club members and visitors.
Faltersack is also currently researching the cost of a concrete base for the refurbished statue prior to its final installation at the Sun Prairie Lions Clubhouse.
Individuals wishing to contribute to the new Jimmy the Groundhog statue or to find out more about the project that includes an informational plaque about Groundhog Day in Sun Prairie, contact SPPRF DIrector Kristin Grissom by email at kgrissom@cityofsunprairie.com.