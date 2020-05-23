In collaboration with the Sun Prairie Area School District, the Sun Prairie Media Center recently announced it will assist in producing a virtual graduation for the Class of 2020.
This year’s virtual ceremony will broadcast on the same day and time as the in-person ceremony had been scheduled, Friday, June 12, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The broadcast will include class speeches recorded remotely as well as a complete reading of graduates with their senior pictures.
Sun Prairie Media Center is also offering DVD and USB copies of the virtual graduation ceremony for sale.Go to sunprairiemediacenter.com/sphsgraduation to order.
Watch the 2020 Sun Prairie High School Virtual Graduation live on Friday June 12 at 6:30 p.m. on KSUN Spectrum channel 983, TDS channels 13 or 1013 or on the KSUN app on a Roku or Apple TV device.
The ceremony will also be streamed online at sunprairiemediacenter.com/ksun and on the Sun Prairie Media Center smartphone app.
Sponsorship opportunities for the virtual graduation are available. Sponsors are recognized on every live and replay broadcast, every live stream and on demand airing viewed, and every DVD and USB sold. For more information, contact Jeff Robbins by phone at 608837-4193 or via email at jrobbins@cityofsunprairie.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.