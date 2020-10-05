The Dane County Narcotics Task Force announced its second drug-related arrest in a week, issuing a press release on Monday that a 40-year-old Sun Prairie man was arrested Sept. 30th following a methamphetamine investigation mounted by the Task Force.
Nathaniel S. Ray was arrested, without incident, last Wednesday at his home in the 1100 block of Stonewood Crossing.
A search warrant was served earlier at the same residence. A handgun, methamphetamine, and nearly $5,000 in cash were among the evidence collected.
Ray was tentatively charged with multiple counts, including delivery of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver the same drug, and maintaining a drug trafficking place. Sun Prairie Police and the Dane County Sheriff's Tactical Response Team assisted the Task Force.
On Sept. 29, the Task Force announced the arrest of a 25-year-old Sun Prairie man on drug-related charges.
Members of the Dane County Narcotics Task Force seized more than $10,000, two handgun magazines, 33 grams of cocaine, and other evidence, after serving a search warrant on a Sun Prairie home early Sept. 29.
The residence, in the 100 block of W. Klubertanz Dr., was a short distance from a daycare center and Northside Elementary School. Police arrested Montease O. Jones, age 25, who had been the subject of an ongoing drug investigation. He was tentatively charged with several crimes including delivery of cocaine, delivery of heroin, possession with intent to sell cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school, and maintaining a drug dwelling within 1,000 feet of a school.
