Tuesday Night Tunes returns to the newly-renovated and improved Wetmore Park on Tuesday, July 13 with a full summer of great music.
Kicking off the summer schedule on July 13 is a concert sponsored by the Friends of the Sun Prairie Media Center which is also serving as a sixth anniversary celebration of the launch of 103.5 FM The Sun Community Radio, Sun Prairie’s community radio station.
Performing at the July 13 concert will be Madison Mystery Tour, a Beatles tribute band that specializes in accurate live renditions of the entire Beatles recorded catalog. Active since 2012, Madison Mystery Tour has performed sold-out concerts at major venues and festivals.
The July 13 concert is set to begin at 6 p.m. at Wetmore Park, located at 555 North St. in Sun Prairie.
“I’m thrilled that our Friends group is sponsoring such a fantastic group to launch the Tuesday Night Tunes series and to celebrate the radio station’s anniversary,” said SPMC director Jeff Robbins.
“It’s a great year for Beatles fans, Robbins observed. "Not only have solo albums by George Harrison and John Lennon seen super deluxe re-issues this year, but the highly-anticipated Peter Jackson ‘Let It Be/Get Back’ reimagining and accompanying box set are due later this year, which is the biggest Beatles project in over 25 years.”
In addition to the music, the Sun Prairie Lions Club will host a beer tent. Food and other beverages will be available for purchase from Texas Roadhouse, Sassy Cow Creamery, and other vendors in the park for the concert.
A 50-50 raffle will also benefit the Friends of the Sun Prairie Media Center. The media center will also have a staffed booth at the concert with more information about the Sun Prairie Media Center and its programs.
For more information about the Sun Prairie Media Center or how to become a member producer, please check out sunprairiemediacenter.com or e-mail Jeff Robbins at jrobbins@cityofsunprairie.com.