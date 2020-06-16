The City of Sun Prairie will increase its parkland dedication requirement, fee in lieu of parkland dedication, and park impact fee for all residential development if a Sun Prairie Plan Commission recommendation is approved by the city council.
Commissioners on June 9 voted to recommend increases in the fees and land dedication requirements that have not been updated since 2007 and are far lower than other area municipalities, according to Community Development Director Scott Kugler.
Currently the city’s adopted park impact fee is $1,700 per dwelling unit, made up of a “land acquisition” fee of $1,220 per unit and a “park improvement” fee of $480, according to a memo from Kugler.
A reduced fee of $660 per assisted living unit applies to senior housing. That fee was established in 2007 after completion of a public needs assessment demonstrated that a potential fee of $2,172 could be justified in Sun Prairie at that time.
A reduction to $1,700 was ultimately adopted by the city council due to concerns that the proposed fee would discourage growth and increase the cost of housing in the city.
“Although this fee was adopted in 2007, the full fee has been paid by relatively few properties since that time,” Kugler wrote in the memo to commissioners. “There are still a number of large subdivisions that were platted in the early 2000s. At that time, the city was charging the land component of the fee as a fee in lieu of dedication, which was allowed to be collected at the time of platting instead of at the time of building permit.”
Due to the recession, very few new plats have been approved and recorded in Sun Prairie during the years after 2007. The Reserve, the McCoy Addition, and Western Sunset Estates (partially re-platted into Fox Point North) were the only subdivisions approved since 2007 with substantial numbers of lots.
Of those, both the McCoy Addition and The Reserve satisfied all or a part of their parkland requirements through land dedications and park improvements being installed by the developer.
“As a result,” Kugler wrote, “relatively few new homes have been subject to the full $1,700 fee.”
An analysis of the existing level of service being provided within the city showed the fees and land dedication requirements intended to enable the city to maintain these standards. But the analysis found that a standard of 7.6 acres of park land per 1,000 residents is currently being provided to Sun Prairie residents – within the accepted national standard of between 5 and 10 acres per 1,000 population.
A calculation of the new parkland dedication requirements, fee in lieu of dedication, and park improvement fees prepared by Stafford and Rosenbaum includes the following fees:
• Parkland Dedication Requirement: 823 sq. ft. of parkland is required per residential dwelling unit (current standard is one acre per every 23 dwelling units – the equivalent of 1,894 sq. ft. per dwelling unit);
• Fee in Lieu of Dedication: $2,078 per dwelling unit (current fee is $1,220 per dwelling unit);
• Park Improvement Fee: $1,501 per dwelling unit (current fee is $480 per dwelling unit).
The ordinance does contain a discounted rate of 50% for senior housing to reflect the lower impact that senior housing has on the park system on a per unit basis. An exemption is provided for institutional residential uses and rehabilitation facilities where residents are confined or mobility is very limited, because these units are likely to have little to no impact on the parks system, according to Kugler’s memo.
A comparison with other Dane County communities from 2019 showed Sun Prairie is near the bottom.
For example, Sun Prairie’s current single family park impact/improvement fee is $480, much lower than Fitchburg’s $670, Middleton’s $1,218 and Madison’s $1,677.62. The revised fee would be $1,501, which ranks it third behind Waunakee’s $2,361.48 and Madison. Verona charges $300 per bedroom.
Developer Chad Fedler questioned the city charging the same fee for multi-family units as it does for single family homes, but commissioners made no change in the proposed fee structure.
Commissioners unanimously backed council approval of the changes in fee and parkland dedication requirements on a 8-0 vote. Kugler said the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission will next review the changes before final action is expected to be taken by the city council in July.
