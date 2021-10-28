The Sun Prairie Area School District’s Strategic Plan update — first announced less than a month ago at the SPASD Annual Electors Meeting — is jumping into action with an expected completion date in February.
SPASD Superintendent Brad Saron announced the process on Monday night, Oct. 26, during his report to the Sun Prairie School Board as part of its regularly scheduled meeting held with in-person audience members in the library at Sun Prairie East High School, 888 Grove St.
The process has already begun with some community stakeholders contacted for Relational Interviews that will continue through Nov. 30.
That will be followed by “Two Question Tuesdays,” where survey respondents will have an opportunity to answer what Saron referred to as a deconstructed survey. Survey respondents will have the opportunity to answer two questions each week through Nov. 16, or take the entire survey in one sitting.
Idea Fairs will take place Nov. 11 and 18 at locations to be announced, with data to be sent to the Wisconsin Center for Educational Research by the end of November.{/span}
WCER analysis will be received by SPASD in December, followed by Community Input on WCER’s analysis in January and a final report including revised pillars presented to the Sun Prairie School Board during one of the board’s two scheduled meetings in February.
Saron emphasized that staff and parents are also part of the process, with a staff newsletter sent Oct. 24, followed with a staff and caregiver email on Oct. 26. A district-wide mailing detailing the Strategic Plan Update process is scheduled for the first week in November.Community engagement opportunities will include the Relational Interviews — more of a one-on-one opportunity, according to Aaron — as well as the Two-Question Tuesdays and the Ideas Fairs on Nov. 11 and 18.
The district is also maintaining a portion of its website entitled “Planning for Our Bright Future” (under District on the Sun Prairie Area School District website at sunprairieschools.org).
Board member reaction was supportive.
“It looks like a solid process,” remarked Sun Prairie School Board Treasurer Dave Hoekstra. “I look forward to it.”
Board Governance Officer and Deputy Clerk Tom Weber asked how the district is reaching out to non-parents in the district. He said reminders that do not entail emails or text messages are going to be important as the plan update process continues.
Weber also said he wanted to see opportunities for the community to engage together and exchange ideas, instead of just providing input individually.
Board President Steve Schroeder said the update process is the culmination of a lengthy planning process that included a group that met sometimes twice per month for the past six months.
District resident Tracy Frank asked the board how it was handling relationship-building with the community as part of the plan update. She also reminded the board that the community involvement includes families. She reminded the board that former board member Marilyn Ruffin is a trainer for the Families and Schools Together (FAST) program, which she said she would like to see enacted into schools.
Learn more about the district’s Strategic Plan and its update process at https://www.sunprairieschools.org/district/strategic-plan-refresh .