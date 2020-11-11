Wisconsin had 6.7 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending November 8, 2020, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).
Conditions were ideal for fieldwork this week with little to no precipitation and daytime highs in the 70s.
Corn combining progressed quickly as farmers took advantage of the excellent weather. Statewide, the moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain fell to 18%.
The last of the soybeans were going into the bin. Corn and soybean stalks were being chopped and baled for bedding. Fall tillage and manure spreading continued as fields were cleared.
Reporters in some areas noted that farmers were finishing their fall fieldwork two to three weeks ahead of schedule. Winter wheat and other fall planted crops were in good shape for the winter.
Topsoil moisture condition rated 3% very short, 13% short, 78% adequate and 6% surplus. Subsoil moisture condition rated 3% very short, 15% short, 76% adequate and 6% surplus.
Corn for grain harvest was 78% complete, more than 4 weeks ahead of last year and 13 days ahead of the 5-year average. The moisture content of corn harvested for grain was reported at 18%.
Soybean harvest was 96% complete, more than four weeks ahead of last year and 20 days ahead of the average.
Eighty-eight percent of winter wheat was emerged, more than four weeks ahead of last year and 11 days ahead of the average.
Winter wheat condition rated 84% good to excellent statewide, unchanged from last week.
Fall tillage was reported as 59% complete, more than four weeks ahead of last year and 9 days ahead of the average.
