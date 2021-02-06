Token Creek Veterinary Clinic recently announced the addition of Dr. Amber Mayne to its staff. Mayne is a 2011 graduate of the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine, and has been a Certified Veterinary Acupuncturist since 2014.

Mayne joins Drs. Zilker, Covington, and Rothstein in providing wellness and medical services to the Sun Prairie, DeForest, and Windsor communities.

When not practicing veterinary medicine, Mayne spends her time practicing pilates, doing agility training, and spending time with her family and numerous pets.

