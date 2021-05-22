The Sheehan Park Skatepark will get a two-phase upgrade thanks to a $85,643 budget amendment approved Tuesday, May 18 by the Sun Prairie City Council.
Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry (SPPRF) Director Kristin Grissom wrote in a memo to the council that on March 24, 2021, the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Commission unanimously voted to approve the design for the Sheehan Park Concrete Skate Park Addition project.
At that meeting, SPPRF staff discussed that the intention of the project per the city’s Capital Improvement Plan was to complete both phases one and two of a three-phase expansion to the existing facility.
“However, when our design team provided their opinion of probable cost for the completed design, the estimate came in over what was already budgeted,” Grissom wrote.
Because SPPRF staff was aware prior to posting the request for bids for the project that it would likely come in over budget, phase two was bid as an alternate to the project, allowing the flexibility to only complete phase one as part of the expansion to address budget constraints.
On Friday, April 30, bids were opened for the project. The two bidders, Grindline Skateparks, Inc., and Evergreen Skateparks submitted bids for phase one only that came in under budget, but both bids came in over budget when including phase two.
Grindline Skateparks, Inc., of Seattle, Washington was the lowest responsive bidder at $196,591.00 for phase one and $86,166.00 for phase two. The current available budget for the project is $225,785.00.
Grissom wrote the current budget available for the project fully covers phase one, plus a 10% project contingency.
If phase two is selected to be completed as part of this project, a budget amendment from the city’s Park Fund is needed in the amount of $85,643.00 which would cover all of both phases one and two, plus a 10% project contingency.
Grissom explained the skatepark was designed so that each phase could be completed separately.
“By only completing phase one, it would still be fully functional and not have a feeling of disjointedness,” Grissom added. “If only phase one is selected as part of this project, phase two would be proposed as a 2022 Capital Improvement project.”
Grissom wrote that while completing phase two would require a budget amendment, “it would be advantageous to complete it as part of this project from a cost-savings perspective.”
That’s because skatepark construction is an extremely specialized type of concrete work and is not considered traditional flatwork.
“There are contractors who specialize specifically in skatepark construction and very few are located in the Midwest,” Grissom wrote. “There were no local or regional contractors who bid on this project.”
Because of the level of specialization and lack of regional companies to perform this work, a cost savings of approximately $15,000 is realized solely from mobilization and travel-related expenses based on the designer’s opinion of probable cost.
“If the intention is to complete phases one and two in the near future, it would be advantageous to move forward with both at the same time from a cost savings perspective,” Grissom added in her memo. “This project is funded by park impact fees, and the additional $85,643.00 is available without sacrificing any additional capital projects as currently proposed in the 10-year CIP.”
The third and final phase of the skatepark expansion is currently proposed in the 2027 Capital Improvement Plan, according to Grissom.
On May 12, 2021, the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Commission voted unanimously to recommend awarding the contract to the lowest responsive bidder, Grindline Skateparks, Inc. of Seattle, Washington and a corresponding budget amendment in the amount of $85,643.00 from the Park Fund to complete both phases one and two.
Alders approved the budget amendment without discussion.
Grissom said construction on the two phases of the skatepark will begin after the youth baseball season ends — meaning that construction could begin as soon as Aug. 1.
Orfan Park court resurfacing OK’d
As part of its consent agenda, the council also approved resurfacing for Orfan Park’s tennis and basketball courts.
A memo from Grissom recommended, after reviewing proposals from four companies, awarding the contract to Tennis Courts Unlimited, Inc. of Watervliet, Mich., at a cost of $26,972. “References were checked and came back with extremely positive reviews,” Grissom wrote.