The City of Sun Prairie is soliciting feedback from the community regarding priority areas for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The information provided by the public will offer guidance in how funds can be most effectively used.
The ARPA was signed into law on March 11, 2021, and provides $350 billion for eligible state, local, territorial, and tribal governments to meet pandemic response needs and rebuild a stronger, more equitable economy as the country recovers.
The city’s ARPA priorities are:
• Supporting urgent COVID-19 response efforts to continue decreased spread of the virus and bring the pandemic under control;
• Supporting immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses
• Addressing systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the unequal impact of the pandemic
The city has been allotted approximately $3.6 million in direct ARPA assistance and is looking for input from the community on the distribution of its ARPA Funding.
The first half was received in the summer of 2021 and the second half will be available in summer of 2022.
The city made some immediate investments to help respond to the pandemic such as COVID-conscious renovations at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, upgraded air filtrations in city buildings, and financial assistance to Sun Prairie Community Schools and Prairie Music and Arts for programming.
In order to ensure compliance with federal regulations, the city has also contracted with Booth Management Consulting LLC, a CPA firm, for ARPA grant administration, accounting, and compliance services.
The city is developing a Community Investment Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) in response to the economic crisis and its impact on the community that resulted from the pandemic.
Community Investment awards under the NOFO are intended for projects benefiting the community that may involve single or multiple organizations.
Nonprofits and for-profit organizations are eligible for the award; however, projects must have a community impact and be self-sustaining.
Proposing organizations must take into consideration that this is one-time funding and will not cover ongoing operational costs (i.e., personnel salaries, utilities, rent, maintenance, etc.).
Community survey
A survey will be available through Friday, Feb. 25 for all in the community to provide feedback. Survey results will be used to help the Sun Prairie City Council identify priority areas and how the funds should be invested into the community.
The NOFO will then be updated appropriately with the priority areas identified through the survey and advanced by the council.
It is estimated that the NOFO will be open for applications in April.
Community members interested in providing feedback on priority areas may complete the survey online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5CL9QSF.
Hard copies of the survey, along with additional information about ARPA, are available online at: https://cityofsunprairie.com/ARPA; at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main St.; and the Sun Prairie Public Library, located at 1350 Linnerud Drive.
“It is our mission to develop a strong and effective response that supports our community during this public health emergency,” said Sun Prairie City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer. “We will be considering the ways this funding can be used to provide assistance for those impacted the most in the community and setting the stage for an equitable recovery.”