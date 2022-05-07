The Sun Prairie Media Center, which programs channels KSUN and KIDS-4, presents the summer student workshop Adventures in Sports Production June 20-23 as part of its line-up of summer workshops available for Sun Prairie kids; for more information see sunprairiemediacenter.com.
Want to be a Sun Prairie media personality? You’re in luck . . . there is still room in the Sun Prairie Media Center summer workshops.
Some workshops have filled, but there are plenty of great opportunities left to get your kids involved in the SPMC this summer.
If you know of someone aged 9-14 who loves to make videos, movies, or even podcasts and wants help taking their creativity to the next level, then you need to sign them up for these workshops!
Online registration is open now and will close on June 10. But hurry – these classes are filling fast! More information and online registration is available at kids4.tv. Available workshops include:
• Adventures in Sports Production, June 20-23.
• Adventures in Movie Making, June 20-23.
• Adventures in Animation, July 18-21.
• Adventures in Reporting, July 18-21.
• Adventures in Podcasting, July 25-26.
• Adventures in Live Television, July 27-28.
These workshops are designed for budding journalists, filmmakers, actors, and social media influencers who want a fun and creative way to express themselves.
Participants will be introduced to media production in a fun, hands-on learning environment that is conveniently located – the Media Center is in the same building as the public library.
“The summer workshops are great for families who want to get involved in KIDS-4 but want to sample before signing up for the school year program,” said SPMC Executive Director Jeff Robbins “And some workshops, like sports production, are completely unique and not covered during KIDS-4.”