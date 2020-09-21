Multiple area fire departments — including McFarland and Cottage Grove — responded to a fire that damaged four townhouse units on Village Lane on Monday morning, Sept. 21.
Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison said at 8:10 am., the Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue Company responded to a report of a fire in the 600 block of Village Lane, just north of Prairie Athletic Club.
Reports to the Dane County Communications Center indicated flames and heavy smoke were showing from the rear of the complex.
Garrison said the Sun Prairie Fire Department units arrived on scene, confirmed the earlier report, requested an attack from the rear of the structure, requested a First Alarm Box, and with the assistance of Sun Prairie Police and EMS evacuated residents who were still inside two units.
Heavy fire was noted between two units. Sun Prairie Fire Department personnel were able to knock down the majority of the outside fire within five minutes of initial notification, but fire had then spread to the interior.
The fire chief said crews used a coordinated attack from the rear, front, and roof of the structure to cut off fire spread.
Garrison said due to common attic spaces, the fire moved quickly through the entire structure. Access holes were cut by two fire departments from the outside roof area to control fire advancement.
“The fire operations were very labor intensive,” Garrison said. Several Sun Prairie Fire crews along with eight other departments worked well together to minimize the loss.
All four units are currently uninhabitable due to fire and smoke damage. American Red Cross responded to assist with one family, while all others were safe with family members.
Garrison said no civilian or Public Safety personnel injuries resulted from the fire. Several cats were evacuated by fire crews and are safely with their owners.
Sun Prairie Fire Dept. commends the actions of Sun Prairie Police Department and Sun Prairie EMS for their assistance in evacuation and providing valuable resources. Other valued assistance came from these fire units: Madison Fire Ladder 8, DeForest Windsor, Cottage Grove, Dane, McFarland, Columbus, and Maple Bluff, as well as Marshall EMS, WE Energies, and Sun Prairie Utilities.
Garrison said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Damage estimates were not available at press time on Monday, Sept. 21.
