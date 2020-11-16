Troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol received assistance from Dane County sheriff’s deputies and Sun Prairie Police in apprehending a suspect Nov. 16 in the parking lot at Sun Prairie High School (SPHS), located at 888 Grove St.
A Wisconsin State Patrol spokesperson said at approximately 9:01 a.m., a trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 94 westbound near Mile Post 255 in Jefferson County.
During contact with the vehicle, troopers were informed the vehicle was reported stolen through the City of Milwaukee Police Department.
The driver of the vehicle was wanted through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for armed robbery.
When troopers attempted to have the driver exit the vehicle, the driver fled and a pursuit ensued with speeds reaching 100 MPH.
The pursuit terminated on Highway N near Highway T, in Dane County, but a trooper subsequently located the vehicle parked and abandoned in the employee parking lot of the Sun Prairie High School.
Sun Prairie Police assisted with searching the area around the school for the suspect, who was located on the school grounds and apprehended after a short foot pursuit.
It was later determined the suspect attempted to gain entry into the school but was unsuccessful. During arrest, officers found a loaded handgun on the suspect.
The school was attended by a small number of students. A statement issued by Sun Prairie High School Principal Keith Nerby indicated the police activity was not related to the school and the person of interest is in custody.
“At no point was the suspect in the building as this started off our property and occurred outside,” Nerby said in a statement emailed to parents. “There is no immediate danger to any students or staff and we are continuing to work closely with the Wisconsin State Patrol. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to reach out.”
The suspect is being taken to the Jefferson County Jail on charges of operating a motor vehicle without owners consent, felon possession of a firearm, and operator flee/elude officer.
