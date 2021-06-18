Sun Prairie Area School District representatives plan to join Madison Metropolitan School District officials during a Monday, June 21 press conference at the Capitol to oppose the Wisconsin State Legislature’s existing K-12 education budget.
The press conference will take place exactly one week after Sun Prairie School Board members voted to approve a resolution expressing opposition to the same budget proposal.
The state budget as proposed by the Legislature’s Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee does not include enough funding for K-12 schools to ensure that Wisconsin would be able to keep $2.3 billion in federal COVID-19 relief money.
Republican leaders have repeatedly said they will ensure the funding wouldn’t be lost. The budget committee plans to complete its work before the end of the week.
The 2021-23 biennial budget as it currently exists will include $128 million more in state funding for K-12 schools than the current one, which is about one-tenth of what Democratic Gov. Tony Evers requested.
Democrats, including the governor, have criticized lawmakers who oppose spending more on K-12 schools, citing the potential revenue loss. According to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, the Legislature must increase education spending by $430 million to qualify for the extra $2.3 billion.
The resolution adopted unanimously by the Sun Prairie School Board on June 14 notes a projected $4.4 billion revenue projection and states Wisconsin has $5.8 billion available to spend for the 2021-23 biennial budget.
The SPASD resolution, which refers to the $4.4 billion in new revenue as an “excellent opportunity” to “Rework and pass a state budget bill” including these specific areas where the additional dollars can be spent:
• Increase revenue limits/general aid and/or per pupil aid to meet the inflationary needs and maintain the operating budgets of school districts as well as ensuring adequate facilities for students;
• Increase Special Education Reimbursement to at least 50%;
• Support Broadband for all to close the Homework Gap and ensure that every student in the state has an equal opportunity to access online resources;
• Increase mental health aid and grants to address the current and future social and emotional impacts of the pandemic on school-age children; and
• Pupil count mitigation to address the unprecedented impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on student enrollment and in turn, “the resources and opportunities available to schools.”
Sun Prairie School Board Vice President Bryn Horton, who helped to craft the resolution, said the resolution provides one more way to communicate the district’s stand on the proposed education budget.
“This gives us one more thing to pass on to our legislators,” Horton said.
Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder, who was participating in the meeting remotely while on vacation, said it’s important the community knows where the board stands on this budget.
Horton said the SPASD plans to notify area media organizations on Friday June 18 about the proposed press conference at the Capitol. Horton said the conference will allow lawmakers to briefly speak about the budget proposal, and allow both districts to describe their opposition if the budget is adopted as currently proposed. Copies of the SPASD resolution will be made available to the press during the press conference, according to Horton.
The board has previously sent resolutions to state legislators expressing concern about everything from education spending to school mascots to urging the state to pick up a greater percentage of annual special education costs incurred by local school districts.
Board members, including the district’s two student board representatives, voted 9-0 to approve the resolution.