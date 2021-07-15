A July 15 kitchen fire displaced a family on Wisconsin Avenue.
According to Sun Prairie Fire Chief Chris Garrison, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue responded to the report of a kitchen fire in the 2000 block of Wisconsin Avenue.
Station Two Engine was first on the scene reporting heavy smoke from two sides of the structure. All residents were confirmed out of the home.
Two command units and the Station One Engine arrived on the scene and reported the home was a duplex with no occupants living in the other side.
The first-in-engine advanced a hose line through the front door and made a quick knock-down of the fire in the kitchen area. The second engine advanced a line to the west entrance and assisted the first-in-crew.
The call-back truck arrived on the scene and was assigned to utilities and to search for fire extension. The truck crew confirmed no extension into the attic or the other side of the duplex.
The fire caused approximately $70,000 in damage to the structure and $40,000 to its contents.
Garrison said the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental and a cooking mishap. There were working smoke detectors in the home.
The Sun Prairie Police Department provided assistance in traffic control and Sun Prairie EMS provided medical support.
No civilians or Public Safety personnel injuries were reported in this response.