Ready to begin a life change after 35 years in his dental practice, longtime Sun Prairie dentist R.J. Carpenter is beginning the transition to Dr. Tom Pausma and 608 Family Dental.
Originally from Fond du Lac, Pausma is a 2016 graduate of Tufts University School of Dentistry in Boston. Since graduation, Pausma has gained private practice experience in Watertown, New Glarus and Jefferson, making him “highly skilled in the practice of general dentistry,” Carpenter wrote in a letter to patients earlier this year.
Pausma, who attended UW-Milwaukee where he received a degree in biology before moving on to Tufts, has accreditations in specialty procedures such as dental implants, Invisalign and sleep apnea. “It is my belief that my first job as a dentist is to educate each patient to all conditions that I may see,” Pausma wrote in the letter introducing himself.
Selling the practice to an established dentist allowed a transition free of corporate dental practices, according to Carpenter.
“Adding Dr. Tom to our team will assure that the doctor-patient relationship will not change or be compromised moving forward,” Carpenter added in the letter. “Many health care businesses seem to the going the corporate route and that is something we wanted to avoid.”
Carpenter wrote that he plans to travel more, play more golf and enjoy sporting events. “It has been my honor,” Carpenter concluded, “and pleasure to be your dentist.”
Pausma, his wife Gina, and dog Bernie live in the Sun Prairie area. “We love the life we have created here,” Pausma wrote in the letter to patients, “and are looking forward to growing our roots in Sun Prairie for years to come.”
