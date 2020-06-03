The City of Sun Prairie is bracing for a protest this afternoon, June 3, in the wake of other Madison protests over the death of George Floyd.
The Sun Prairie protest is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. at the Sun Prairie Walmart, 1905 McCoy Road, and proceed east to downtown Sun Prairie.
The Sun Prairie demonstration is occurring the day after four consecutive days of protests in Madison that included businesses being looted on Madison's State Street and a curfew being imposed.
In preparation for the protest, many downtown Sun Prairie businesses and the Sun Prairie Walmart have boarded their windows or closed for the day.
The City of Sun Prairie issued an official statement supporting the group's right to demonstrate. The statement reads:
"Sun Prairie supports democracy and a key component of our democratic system is the right to protest. In an effort to keep you safe during your demonstration, the city will be facilitating traffic control measures.
"Please let us know how the city can be good partners in this effort. Sun Prairie’s diversity strategist, is working to organize the healing process and would love to connect with you about your needs, and bring your voices into the decision making process for these efforts moving forward.
"We know that solidarity is the best way to resolve injustices and create a community where all residents are able to thrive. We turn to peaceful protests when peace in our communities has been shattered.
"The killing of George Floyd and others through systematic violence and disenfranchisement has taken away peace from black and brown communities for too long. We understand these demonstrations, such as the one planned for today, are part of a long process necessary for a brighter tomorrow. The City is committed to collaborating with you and doing its part to honor our democracy and ensure the safety and well-being of all of our residents.”
"The exact nature, duration and location of the event is not confirmed, but we are currently planning for it to along Main Street from Walmart to City Hall. While we are anticipating a peaceful protest, individual businesses may take additional precautions to protect their property at their own discretion.
"While the city cannot guarantee that no property damage will occur with this event, our public safety personnel will be on site to participate in and monitor the event, and respond to any incidents as necessary."
This story will be updated.
