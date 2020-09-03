Nominations are now being accepted for the 2020 Wisconsin Woman Veteran of the Year (VOY) award. As part of Wisconsin’s commitment to women veterans, the award recognizes those who have compiled a record of exemplary service as a military member, Veteran, and member of the community.
“Women have played a critical role in our military history and often continue to lead as veterans,” said Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar.
“By awarding the Woman Veteran of the Year recognition," Kolar added, "we not only celebrate the dedication of Wisconsin women veterans, but also encourage important conversations about their contributions to our nation and local communities.”
Nominations for Wisconsin Woman Veteran of the Year will be accepted from any Wisconsin resident. Veterans, family members, Veterans Service Organizations, County Veterans Service Officers, and other organizations and groups are encouraged to submit nominations.
The nomination form located here must be submitted no later than Sept. 30.
Established in 2009, each year the Wisconsin Woman Veteran of the Year award has been given to an outstanding Wisconsin woman Veteran, including women whose service eras range from World War II to the current conflicts.
Last year, U.S. Army Veteran Gundel “Gundy" Metz received the award for her strong leadership and commitment to service that has helped our state better serve Veterans and their families.
A complete list of past Wisconsin Woman Veteran of the Year award winners is available on the WDVA Women Veterans webpage.
The Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs works on behalf of Wisconsin's veterans community — veterans, their families and their survivors — in recognition of their service and sacrifice to our state and nation. For more information,visit www.WisVets.com.
