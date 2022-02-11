The City of Sun Prairie is looking into burying overhead utility lines on Dewey Street after receiving requests from homeowners.
Sun Prairie Utilities officials say it’s a costly project that would likely be picked up by other utility ratepayers.
City officials say burying the lines for aesthetic purposes could also set a precedence for future street reconstruction projects.
Around 20% of Sun Prairie homes have overhead utility wires, according to SPU manager Rick Wicklund. Sun Prairie electric wires were overhead until the 1970s when SPU switched to installing all new construction utility lines underground, Wicklund said.
City officials estimate it would cost $405,000 to bury the lines on Dewey Street.
Dewey Street residents asked about burying the utility lines and replacing light poles during street reconstruction public meeting. District 1 Alder and City Council President Steve Stocker also asked city staff to review the request.
Staff gave cost estimates to Public Works Committee members last week, including those that needed to be paid by homeowners if the project goes through.
City engineer Tom Veith said 23 Dewey Street homes would need to connect from the mainline to the meter, and gave an estimated cost of $2,200 per home. Residents would also need to connect the meter to their homes. Estimates for that work range from $500 to thousands of dollars.
Wicklund also indicated the overhead utility lines on Dewey Street do not pose safety or reliability issues and underground replacement would be done mainly for appearance.
“If the goal is to replace and bury the overhead utility lines, it will come at a cost,” Wicklund said. “Additionally, when done for primarily aesthetic reasons, the Public Service Commission does not want the burden of such additional costs to be placed on all ratepayers.”
SPU’s estimated portion to bury the lines on Dewey is $170,000. The city would also need to get cost estimates from Charter, TDS and Frontier if the project moves forward.
Wicklund estimated that it would cost the utility over $4 million to bury all front-lot overhead electric utility lines throughout the city.
The city doesn’t have a policy about burying overhead utility lines.
Lines were buried on Market Street and around Cannery Square in downtown for aesthetics. Residents have also paid to have the underground conversion done during street construction.
City staff and alders say that the decision on Dewey Street could set a precedence for other neighborhoods with overhead utility lines.
The City’s Capital Improvement Plan doesn’t provide funding for the conversions.
Chase Boulevard and Blankenheim Lane also have CIP projects set for this year and have front yard overhead utilities.
The Public Works Committee referred the issue to the Committee of the Whole for further discussion.