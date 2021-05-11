The city is urging residents to replace lead lateral pipes by offering financial incentives.
It’s estimated that 225 City of Sun Prairie homes have lead pipes.
Sun Prairie Utilities (SPU) is offering up $2,000 in grants and 0% percent, five-year loans to help with replacement costs, which can average around $4,000.
Permit fees and sidewalk replacement for lead pipe replacement projects will also be reimbursed under the DNR on its Safe Drinking Water Loan Program. The financial assistance program is good for three years, but SPU manager Rick Wicklund says people shouldn’t wait that long because the state grant money may run out. SPU has identified half of the homes that have lead pipes.
“We are going to aggressively try to find the rest of these here and send out some notices and hopefully get people will take notice and do the right thing,” Wicklund said.
The DNR also will reimburse the city for sidewalk replacement and tree removal /replacement under the funding program.
Wicklund said $40 million of the $63 million state grant program has already been awarded in the state. The city fund is $562,000, Wicklund said.
Lead pipes were commonly used in pipes until the 1940s and even new construction until the mid-1980s used some lead-based components.
Lead pipes were eventually replaced by copper and steel pipes after the metal was found to be toxic to humans, especially children and pregnant women.
Fetuses, babies and children who are exposed to lead in drinking water can have problems with physical and mental development, attention deficit and learning disabilities, according to research.
Lead can cause high blood pressure, kidney problems and other health issues.
Health officials say even small traces of lead are harmful to humans, city officials say.
For details on the SPU Lead Service Lateral Replacement, visit sunprairieutilities.com
