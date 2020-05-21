Shelter From the Storm Ministries (SFTSM) located in Sun Prairie recently announced The Meester Family Foundation Matching Funds.
The Meester Family Foundation has offered a matching fundraiser: for every $1 raised, the foundation will contribute 50 cents up to $25,000 through June 17, 2020.
Individuals may donate by going online to www.sftsm.org/donate. Donations may also be mailed to Shelter from The Storm Ministries, P.O. Box 152, Sun Prairie, WI 53590.
“As so many are ‘sheltering in place’ right now due to the pandemic, the need for this ministry continues to save young mothers and their children from homelessness,” Mark and Lori Meester said.
SFTSM is a 501©3 non-profit ministry, incorporated in Wisconsin, led by a local volunteer Board of Directors and Executive Team, with no national affiliation.
SFTSM is a Christian organization made up of individuals with various religious affiliations who have come together to address the problem of homelessness for single moms and their children in Sun Prairie; learn more at www.sftsm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.