Acting on a recommendation from district administrative staff, the Sun Prairie School Board on Jan. 24 voted to delay the implementation of a Unusually Hazardous Transportation Plan for the Sun Prairie Area School District until the fall of 2023.
Phil Frei, Director of Business & Finance for SPASD, explained the recommendation and answered questions about the recommendation to delay the plan until the fall of 2023.
The district contracted with Traffic Analysis & Design, Inc. (TADI) to update its Unusually Hazardous Transportation Plan. The City of Sun Prairie has reviewed the plan and agreed to make all of the recommended safety upgrades by the fall of 2023 when the plan is set to be implemented and the new Sun Prairie West High School is also scheduled to open.
A memo to the board said that on Sept. 27, 2021, the school board approved the Transportation Plan and subsequently asked for additional follow-up and administrative review based on feedback received.
Since that date, SPASD Administration has held meetings with city officials to further review the plan and has also conducted a community feedback session. Superintendent Brad Saron announced the intent to revisit the plan at the district’s Annual Electors Meeting in October.
The main community feedback garnered during the session was:
• To transport all students north of Highway 19/Windsor Street near the intersections of Grand and Thompson; and
• To delay the implementation of the UHTP to see how the addition of Sun Prairie West High School impacts traffic.
The meeting represented an opportunity to correct inaccurate information that had circulated in the community — most importantly that the updated transportation plan was an “opportunity” for the district to save money because of the bus driver shortage.
“The District wants to be very clear that the plan was updated because of the redrawn 6-12th grade boundaries,” stated the memo, authored by Frei as well as Assistant Superintendent of Operations Janet Rosseter and SPASD Business Services Manager Rhonda Page. “There was no conversation about looking for ways to reduce transportation costs.”
Four district residents sent emails to the board in order to dissuade an early implementation of the UHTP, and to thank board members for their reconsideration of the plan.
“If the City of Sun Prairie cannot make the grant safety improvements to Thompson/Hwy. 19 by the start of 2023-24 school year,” wrote district resident Kristi Partenheimer, “I ask that the board delay potential bus route changes until those safety improvements are made. Thank you.”
“Thank you to the district for revisiting the UHTP and delaying until more accurate information regarding known changes can be evaluated,” wrote district resident Amy Kuehn.
“I would like the board and district to be mindful of the following items: 1) If the planned DOT construction at Hwy. 19/Thompson Road does not finish before the 2023-24 school year, no changes should be made,” Kuehn added. “Students should not be walking through an active construction site 2) We spend millions of dollars for the school buildings and fancy athletic fields (which only a portion of students use). If the community wants to spend less than $200K (estimated savings) to get all eligible students to school safely, that should be heard. 3) The district/city has committed that the Hwy. 19/Thompson intersection will have a crossing guard otherwise they will bus.
“They currently cannot have guards missing, otherwise the police are having to come with the current postings,” Kuehn added. “I am skeptical that a consistent guard can/will be posted at Hwy. 19/Thompson.”
“Thank you to the board for reflecting on the many aspects of the proposed UHTP and choosing to delay implementation at this time,” wrote district resident Sarah Slowik. “I am grateful for your continued community engagement as we grow and change as a city and school district.”
“Please consider postponing any official determination about pulling bussing from across Hwy. 19/Windsor until the new high school is fully open, new bell times are adjusted to, and all improvements are complete at the Thompson/Windsor intersection and a new risk evaluation has been performed for this area,” wrote district resident Tracy Willis. “Until then pulling bussing for the large number of students affected is reckless and premature.”
The administrative recommendation — approved by the board — was to delay the implementation of the plan until the fall of 2023.
“While Administration has confidence in the accuracy of TADI projections used to create the report, a delayed implementation provides the opportunity to verify projected data with actual data with regard to the opening of Sun Prairie West High School,” the memo reads.
The memo also cautioned that if TADI suggests that actual data warrants a change to the transportation plan as it is currently written, the updated plan will be brought back to the board next January for review and action. If the data validates TADI’s original projections, the current plan will be implemented for the 2023-24 school year.
Board member Alwyn Foster, who opposed the initial plan, asked about how the reconsideration occurred.
Saron replied that administrative team members expressed some reservations about the plan, which led to internal discussions and the Annual Meeting announcement that the board would reconsider the plan. He also said that because it was an item listed for action by the board that it was allowed to be considered again by the board.
Board members unanimously approved the delay of the UHTP until the fall of 2023, by which improvements suggested to the city — including sidewalks in front of the Menards store on Grand Avenue — are scheduled to be completed by the city.
The UHTP will now be sent to the Dane County Sheriff for review and approval, which usually takes 30-60 days. After that review, the plan gets sent to the Department of Public Instruction for review and approval — which usually takes 30 days, according to the memo. If there are any changes recommended from the Sheriff’s Office or DPI, the information will be brought back to the Sun Prairie School Board.