Sun Prairie’s favorite weather Jimmy the Groundhog is set to take the spotlight next Tuesday forecasting either an early spring or a lingering winter.
Not to be curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Jimmy will reign over his first-ever virtual event at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, no doubt bringing him worldwide fame.
“Sun Prairie is the groundhog capital of the world, so anyone can tune in to see the prediction from anywhere” said City of Sun Prairie Special Events Coordinator Sarah Wells, of the special Sun Prairie Media Center broadcast.
Jimmy and his ancestors have been predicting the weather in Sun Prairie since 1948.
During that year, Wisconsinites were looking for clever ways to celebrate the state’s centennial. A commercial artist from Eau Claire was making commemorative postcards and picked Sun Prairie to highlight with a groundhog and a bright yellow sun. The Sun Prairie postmaster Margaret McGonigle asked the artist’s permission to use the idea to promote the city. Soon a Sun Prairie Ground Hog Club was formed, filled with a roster of members born on Feb. 2.
Sun Prairie 4-H leaders Erich and Teena Lenz set up a live groundhog for the ceremony that year and calls came from radio and TV stations, to get news of Jimmy’s prediction. Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce also proclaimed the city the “Groundhog Capital of the World.”
The friendly rival between Jimmy and Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil has remained steady since the 1950s, with Sun Prairie and Punxsutawney each boasting of their groundhog’s superiority. Punxsutawney is trying to wrestle the fame away from Jimmy this year with his virtual weather-predicting event.
Sun Prairie Media Center Director Jeff Robbins said the decades-old tradition of Jimmy’s weather prediction is something that is looked forward to every year and is especially welcomed this year.
“We’ll have the Mayor and Jimmy the Groundhog on the morning of Feb. 2 to spread the news of Jimmy’s prognostication, keeping decades of tradition alive here in Sun Prairie,” Robbins said.
Tune into the special broadcast on Feb. 2 starting at 7 a.m. via TDS Channel 1013 (HD), Charter Channel 983 (SD only), Roku app (search for KSUN), Apple TV app (search for KSUN), Mobile app (search for Sun Prairie Media Center in app store or Google Play), https://sunprairiemediacenter.com/ksun/, or the Sun Prairie Media Center’s Facebook page.
The Great Groundhog Scavenger Hunt will make its debut at Tuesday’s 73rd annual Groundhog Day event. From Jan. 29-Feb. 2 find clues on the Visit Sun Prairie Facebook page, search for Jimmy’s pictures hidden throughout the city, and scan the QR code to be entered in a drawing for gift cards donated by Sun Prairie businesses.
“It’s a fun way to go out and explore Sun Prairie and take part in groundhog events that you can do safely with your family or pod,” Wells said.
Sun Prairie businesses have stocked up on official “Jimmy the Groundhog” logo items—T-shirts, jewelry, hats, pennants and other novelty items—to prepare for Tuesday’s festivities.
Jimmy fans can grab a Jimmy Latte at Beans n Creams and adults can cheers the little critter with Jimmy Juice at Cannery Wine Bar and Tasting Room. Businesses throughout the city are offering specials to celebrate Groundhog Day and attract customers.
“To keep these businesses in our communities,” Wells said. “We have to continue to support them, so participating and offering these Groundhog Day specials is a great way for customers to take advantage of that.”
Wells expects the in-person Groundhog Prognostication event and the Hibernation Hustle to return next year, with Jimmy popping his furry little head out to make the prediction.
Jimmy the Groundhog Day history
1948: Sun Prairie Village Postmaster Margaret McGonigle agreed to adopt the groundhog as a symbol for Sun Prairie. The first groundhog postcard was produced in 1948.
1949: The Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce voted to sponsor Sun Prairie as “Groundhog Capital of the World.”
1952: The feud with Punxsutawney made headlines around the country. Sun Prairie was described in the Punxsutawney newspaper as a “remote two cow village buried somewhere in the wilderness…” At the fourth annual celebration, in response to the Punxsutawney newspaper article, Sun Prairie announced itself as the Groundhog Capital of the World. The event took place at Angell Park.
1961: It is reported that Sun Prairie resident Ray Patt picketed the Sun Prairie Star Countryman for printing a groundhog prognostication, which contradicted the Groundhog Club’s forecast.
2015: An overly enthusiastic Jimmy the Groundhog bit the ear of Mayor Jon Freund, making for a very memorable event that generated worldwide media interest as the story went viral.
