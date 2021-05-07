The City of Sun Prairie will consolidate all polling places to the Sun Prairie Municipal Building for the July 13 election for the District 19 Dane County Supervisory election and the District 37 Assembly District election, thanks to action taken Tuesday, May 4 by the Sun Prairie City Council.
City Clerk Elena Hilby wrote in a memo to the council that on April 27, 2021, Gov. Tony Evers ordered a special election to fill a vacancy in Assembly District 37. The Special Election will be held on July 13, 2021. If a primary is necessary, it will be held on June 15, 2021. Assembly District 37 covers Wards 23 and 27 in the City of Sun Prairie.
On May 3, 2021, Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher announced a special election for Dane County Board of Supervisors District 19, which includes wards in the City of Sun Prairie, will be set by the County Board for Tuesday, July 13, 2021, to replace Supervisor Teran Peterson who resigned from the Board.
If a primary is necessary, it will be held on June 15, 2021. District 19 encompasses wards 7-9 , and 14-19 in the City of Sun Prairie.
“Once a decision about the number of polling locations has been made, we will employ a communication plan to share the information with the public,” Hilby wrote. Avenues of communication include notes in Clock Tower Express from now until the July election, press releases in the Sun Prairie Star and a Facebook communication plan.
Signs will be also posted at all the polling locations not being used to direct voters to the correct voting location at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, located at 300 E. Main St.
“On these signs, we will provide voters with instructions and a phone number to call to determine if they are eligible to vote in the election and if so, we will provide directions to City Hall as needed,” Hilby wrote.
Additionally, the City Clerk’s Office plans to work closely with the Maps/GIS department to create maps that will highlight only the wards that are eligible to cast a ballot in the special election.
“We will publicize this map through the Sun Prairie Star, on Facebook, in the Clock Tower Express, and on the city’s website. It will also be available on Election Day to assist any in-person voters in determining their ward,” Hilby wrote.
Because Wisconsin state statutes requires polling place plans to be established at least 30 days before an election and polling locations cannot be changed between a primary and its associated election, Hilby recommended making this decision now “so we can get the word out to the community as early as possible.”
The turnout for these elections will be extremely low, Hilby added, and staff is comfortable performing all Election Day functions at City Hall.
No voters?
Hilby said the special election is needed for District 37 even though there are no registered voters in Wards 23 and 27 because they are essentially open fields without residences. The District 19 Supervisory District impacts about 10,334 registered voters in Districts 2, 3 and 4, according to Hilby, but does not include any voters in District 1.
District 4 Alder Tina Bohling wondered about accessibility for voters who may not have transportation to the polls, but admitted that could be a discussion for a different time.
Hilby said the Dane County League of Women Voters has volunteers to provide rides to the polls, and said there may be one cab company (not Sun Prairie Taxi, the city’s ride share provider) that will also provide free rides to the polls on Election Day.
City Council President and District 1 Alder Steve Stocker asked about the possibility of setting up the polling location at the Westside Community Building, 2598 W. Main St. Hilby said the clerk staff recommended the municipal building because fewer voting machines would be needed and the clerk’s office could staff the election, requiring fewer election workers.
But Hilby said she was willing to consider it: “If that was the will of the body we could definitely do that.”
Stocker also asked about absentee voting options.
Hilby said yes, absentee voting will be available along with early in-person voting at the municipal building.
But the council voted to consolidate all the polling places at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building on an 8-0 vote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.