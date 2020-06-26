A 26-year-old Sun Prairie man was sentenced in Dodge County Court June 26 in connection with sexual assaults.
Albert Gonzales was sentenced by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin J. De Vries to 35 years of initial confinement and 25 years of extended supervision for sexually assaulting multiple underage females.
According to a Dodge County Court press release, an underage female victim met another underage female online who invited the victim to come hang out with her and Gonzales.
Once at the residence, Gonzales sexually assaulted the underage victim. The victim reported multiple occurrences and that other underage females would sometimes participate.
Gonzales offered the victim marijuana and alcohol in exchange for sexual intercourse and posted video of the acts online. The underage female victim showed officers a “G” on her pelvis stating that Gonzales made the “G” because she was his. Gonzales would refer to them as his “littles.”
Officers interviewed another underage female victim, who told them that she had been sexually assaulted by Gonzales during the same time period. She would be invited over and Gonzales would sexually assault her, sometimes involving the other underage females. She reported Gonzales’ dominant behavior including choking.
The underage female who helped Gonzales lure other females to the residence told officers about the abuse that she suffered, calling herself a “prisoner.” She detailed countless acts of physical abuse, stating that Gonzales liked very young girls for his role-playing scenarios keeping his videos as his “prized possessions.”
“After reading through the material, received from the police and the contents of the PSI, I would characterize the defendant’s behavior as monstrous," said Dodge County Assistant District Attorney James T. Sempf at sentencing.
"It reads as though the stereotypical child sex predator that we are warned against, but doesn’t actually exist in real life," Sempf added. "The court has no choice but to put this individual in prison in order to protect the rest of us; especially our children.”
