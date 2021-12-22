The Sun Prairie City Council received a Christmas gift for pickleball players on Dec. 21 when it enthusiastically accepted a $79,739 donation from the Sun Prairie Parks Friends organization to be used to expand the Wyndham Hills Pickleball Courts.
A memo to the council from Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom outlined the history of the project. At the February 2021 Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission meeting, a group of pickleball advocates and the Sun Prairie Parks Friends, Inc. (SPPF) presented a letter of intent to fundraise half of the costs for a four-court expansion to the Wyndham Hills Pickleball Complex.
The PRF commission unanimously voted to recommend approval of the fundraiser, and subsequently, the Committee of the Whole approved the request.
An understanding was made that the estimated project cost was $120,000 and that the cost would be split 50/50 between SPPF and the city, and the donated funds would be turned over to the city by the end of 2021 for a goal to begin construction in 2022. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America, enjoying popularity in Sun Prairie and among all age demographics.
“As a result of the understanding, $60,000 has been added in the 2022 Capital Improvement Plan for this project,” Grissom wrote in her memo. “SPPF and the pickleball group not only successfully raised their half of the funds, but ended up exceeding their goal.”
The city’s Donation and Fundraising Policy requires the city council to accept donations in the amount of $25,000 and more.
Grissom said the original estimated amount for the project was $120,000, which was based off of the 2018 pickleball court expansion project bids, which was $100,662.
A percentage was added to the 2018 costs to account for the increase in construction costs. But Grissom wrote in the memo that due to the current construction climate and increased costs due to supply chain issues and labor shortages, the original estimate of $120,000 is now expected to climb to around $160,000.
The $160,000 is developed on the city engineering department’s review of the draft plan set and construction costs during the past several months.
“SPPRF is not seeking an amendment to the project budget at this time, but would like to make the City Council aware that the project costs are likely to exceed what was originally estimated,” Grissom wrote.
Mayor Paul Esser amended the meeting agenda to move the donation up. In addition to Grissom, Karen Jerg, Mary Lalley and Sun Prairie Parks Friends Treasurer Jo Kiesow were involved in the check presentation, which was made in front of the council dais at the Dec. 21 meeting.
Alders also praised and applauded the donation.
“I just want to commend them,” remarked District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs, “for all the work they did to raise this money.”
Learn more about the Sun Prairie Park Friends at https://parksfriends.org/.