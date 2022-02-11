Acting on city planning staff recommendations, the Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Feb. 8 backed final city council approval of an annexation and a general development plan for the proposed Heyday development at the corner of Egre Road and North Bird Street.
The subject 39.9-acre parcel will be divided into two primary development sites. Approximately 30 acres will be dedicated to low-density product (approximately 6 units per acre), with the remaining 9.9 acres dedicated to higher-density product with 250-300 units.
While city planning staff were pleased with the annexation and general development plan requests, residents living just north of Egre Road in the Town of Bristol were not.
In written comments submitted to the city before the Feb. 8 meeting, town residents opposed the annexation and development, citing everything from safety to increased traffic in the area that will result from its build-out.
“We understand that there is a much larger amount of detail in this proposal than what is shown here and we would hope that the Planning Commission would take great care in assessing the veracity of the proposal to assure that it matches the highlights presented to the public at this meeting tonight,” wrote Geri Hart, a Pebblebrook Trail resident, in stating her opposition to the plan in writing.
“Why is Sun Prairie getting rid of so much natural prairie and farm land?”asked Longhorn Drive resident Kristin Possehl in an email. “How many years will this development take? When is the start date to be? Very much against this plan.”
“Not happy with apartments being built and multi family homes there. Also people in apartments and multi families should be closer to stores and restaurants if they need walk to those places,” wrote Lochside Lane resident Jodi West. “It will be way busier of an area then it is now and it’s busy all ready with traffic. Sun Prairie doesn’t need more apartments. also it will not look right for the country feel out this way. Should only be single family home built there.”
“We ask that you deny the GDP petition . . . families who settle in a township usual ly do so for specific reasons . . . there are numerous costs associated with living in a more rural setting,” wrote Bedford and Gloria Williams in a letter stating in their opposition — referring to installation, repair and replacement of well and septic systems, and even increased transportation costs.
“Yes these are choices that one makes in choosing to live in a township,” the Williamses wrote in their letter. “However, if you allow this development to proceed, you will take that rural atmosphere and all of its benefits, away from the residents who live in that area.”
The Williams letter also expresses opposition based on current infrastructure that will not support increased traffic, and the increased possibility of traffic fatalities at four-way stops that are congested during leak traffic times (read all submitted comments with the online version of this story at sunprairiestar.com).
Gary Chase, a Bristol farmer, wanted to know the details of how the water and sewer were going to be placed on the property. Besides the increased drainage, Chase also expressed concerns about trash from the construction site blowing onto his land. He even had to clean debris from one of his drainage ditches and wanted to make sure it would not happen again.
Community Development Director Scott Kugler said staying in contact with the developer, the construction contractors and the city Building Inspection Department would ensure that debris is picked up from the construction site.
Developer Randy Marten, who is a developer in the Town of Bristol and even showcased some of his Madison Area Builders Association homes in developments there, also expressed opposition to the development.
“My biggest problem is just the density because we’re involved in a subdivision northwest of where you are,” Marten told the commission and the developers during the Zoom meeting. “And we’re proceeding with 32 units on 40 acres, you know — a very, very Bristol-ish type subdivision. I’m worried about the land values and the property values and lots are not sold or not going so well with this thing passing.”
Town of Bristol Chair Jerry Derr said he and two Bristol Plan Commissioners met with the CR Devco principals, Josh Wohlreich and Ryan Swingruber, about the development after they revised the plan from a July concept plan. “Annexation is always driven by property owners — it can never be driven by the city unless they’re the property owner, just to clarify a few things. And I have to say, the two gentlemen here, Josh and Ryan have been excellent,” Derr said.
Acknowledging the property would be annexed, Derr said both of the developers wanted to know how they could make it better.
“We talked about the the high density little corner down there, and we talked about the buffer — that transition. And they addressed those things,” Derr said. “I don’t know what else we could ask of them. And as far as the trees go, our developers — and Randy [Marten] is one of them and a number of the other ones — our developers have planted more trees and the Town of Bristol in the last 25 years than we had trees to start with.”
The trees will buffer some of the development from the homes located north of Egre Road.
“I just wanted to say, mayor, that these two gentlemen — hopefully, this project will come to fruition,” Derr told the commission. “I think there’s a demand for these kinds of units.
“And frankly, we made the comment at our meeting that likely there’ll be some Town of Bristol people that are looking to divest themselves from the responsibilities of single family residential ownership, and there’s some opportunities here,” the town chair added. “So I just think you guys — they bent over backwards to accommodate what our folks were concerned about, and I just wanted to say that tonight.”
Commissioners, with only one absent, voted 8-0 to recommend council approval of both the annexation and the Heyday general development plan by CR Devco.