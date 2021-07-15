Tim Rockwell edged Kristen Morris in the race for the District 19 Dane County Supervisor by 57 votes during a special election held on Tuesday, July 13.
Rockwell tallied 610 votes to 553 for Morris in an election that included constituents located only in the City of Sun Prairie. The City of Sun Prairie consolidated District 19 polling places at City Hall for voting in the special election.
The seat on the board became available and the special election was called when former supervisor Teran Peterson moved out of the district.
“Obviously, we’re thrilled with the results,” Rockwell commented via email early Wednesday morning, July 14. “We knew it would be close, but our volunteers really came through the last several weeks of the election.”
Rockwell praised his opponent for her hard work during the campaign.
“I want to congratulate Kristen on a well fought race. I had the opportunity to meet her several times throughout the campaign and was glad I did. She is very kind and I believe she cares deeply about District 19 and Dane County. She’s someone anyone would want as their neighbor and District 19 is better with her in it,” Rockwell commented.
“First and foremost, I want to thank everyone who supported me over the past few months. While today’s election did not yield the results I know we were hoping for, I am proud to have met so many passionate and dedicated residents of Sun Prairie and know that the fight for equity and acceptance will go on,” Morris said.
“Congratulations to my opponent, Tim Rockwell, for a hard fought campaign that was full of kindness and respect almost until the end,” Morris added.
Rockwell said listening to voter concerns was key to his victory. “I think voters felt connected to our campaign. We built a platform based on their values and concerns in Sun Prairie and the county as a whole. I was fortunate to meet so many of them and face to face conversations between neighbors go a long way,” Rockwell said. “I’m humbled by their support.”
Both candidates participated in a Sun Prairie Media Center KSUN-TV “Talk of the Town” forum where they exchanged views on a variety of county issues ranging from the construction of the new Dane County Jail to whether county board meetings should be held in-person after COVID-19 cases subside.
Rockwell touted skills gained during business start-ups and in the private sector as well as in facilitating a local non-profit as experience suitable for election. Morris pointed to service in the community on the Sun Prairie Area School District Boundary and Bell Time Task Force and other groups, in addition to endorsements from Sun Prairie School Board members and others as acceptable experience for seeking the office.
Morris thanked her daughters and husband for their support and hugs during the campaign.
As for next steps, Rockwell said he plans to hit the ground running.
“My top priority will be meeting as many of the other supervisors as I can, as quickly as I can — especially the chair and committee heads,” Rockwell said. “I look forward to getting up to speed and learning the issues in more depth.”
Morris said she hopes to continue her service as an involved community member. “To the groups that endorsed me, I promise to continue to promote your initiatives and do what I can as a private citizen to ensure that people know who you are and what you stand for,” Morris wrote. “To the individuals who endorsed me, let me know when your next election is. I will be there to reciprocate your support!”
When asked for other comments, Rockwell said he was thankful for the experience associated with running for county office.
“I love Sun Prairie more now than I did when we started this campaign. I said it all throughout the race: it’s the people who make this city so great,” Rockwell said. “I look forward to serving District 19 and Dane County as I aim to help make our community the best place to live, work and thrive.”
Morris said, “Sun Prairie, keep fighting the good fight!”
Penterman wins 37th District
Republican William Penterman won the special election Tuesday to fill Wisconsin’s vacant 37th District Assembly seat.
Unofficial results showed Penterman received 3,742 votes. Democratic candidate Pete Adams received 3,063 votes and Independent Stephen Ratzlaff Jr. garnered 112 votes. Penterman, of Columbus, narrowly won the Republican primary by 16 votes out of eight Republican candidates.
“The past three months has been a journey of a lifetime. I have met so many great patriots and individuals concerned about the future of our state and country,” Penterman said in a press release after the votes were tallied July 13.
“After personally knocking on more than 12,000 doors throughout the campaign, I can certainly say that the people of the 37th Assembly District want strong, conservative leadership in Madison,” Penterman added. “From rebuilding our economy following the coronavirus pandemic to protecting our civil liberties from government overreach and encroachment, I can’t wait to get to work representing them in the Legislature.
“Thank you again for all the support,” Peterman concluded. Penterman, 25, is a U.S. Army Reserve member who previously worked as an aide to Republican state Rep. Ron Tusler, of Appleton.
The Assembly district covers southwestern Dodge County and parts of northern Jefferson County and eastern Columbia County. It includes the cities of Columbus, Waterloo and Watertown. The seat became vacant when incumbent Republican John Jagler was elected to the Senate earlier this year to fill former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald’s seat. Fitzgerald won a congressional seat in November. Jagler held the Assembly seat since 2013.
Republicans hold a 60-38 majority in the Assembly.
—The Associated Press contributed to this story