Anyone who has a cat or dog knows that trips to the vet can be stressful for animals and owners who carry or walk them in and out of the clinic.
A new veterinary wellness clinic in Sun Prairie was designed as a model of convenience to alleviate anxiety in pets and people. The Checkout Veterinary Drive-Thru Wellness Clinic, is led by Director of Administrative Services, Marty Greer, DVM, JD, a certified Fear Free behavior health veterinarian.
The concept of driving into the bay area of the clinic and never needing to walk through rain or slip on ice with a wiggly pet or pulled over a parking lot by a large dog, was the brainchild of Greer and her husband and fellow veterinarian, Dr. Dan Griffiths.
The concept for the drive-through clinic at Prairie Lakes is patented. “It is the only wellness veterinary clinic of its type in the country,” Greer said.
The Greer-Griffiths, who have been practicing veterinarians for 40 years have been planning the clinic for nearly seven years. They also own Nature’s Preserve Pet Care in Sun Prairie, and Veterinary Village and International Canine Semen Bank, Wisconsin/Illinois, in Lomira.
What is “Fear Free”?
The concept of developing a fear-less, clinical environment was founded in 2016 by “America’s Veterinarian,” Dr. Marty Becker. It was further developed by hundreds of experts in animal behavior, medicine and handling.
“Currently, the information and techniques associated with Fear Free are considered the most beneficial initiative in the history of companion animal veterinary practices,” said Greer.
Fear Free programs and courses provide veterinarians, pet professionals and pet owners the knowledge and resources for improving a pet’s emotional wellbeing for reducing fear and anxiety. www.fearfreepets.com
At Checkout Veterinary Greer said the focus on an enriched, anxiety-less experience for pets and people.
“We built this clinic recognizing that we had an opportunity to do more about decreasing anxiety on site such as using gentle handling techniques. Even the soothing paint colors on the walls were deliberately chosen.”
Interests, accomplishments
Veterinarian, lawyer, industry leader, dog breeder (AKC Breeder of Merit), mother and grandmother, and author are some of the words that characterize Greer’s background and interests.
She received her Bachelor of Science in 1978, her DVM in 1981 from Iowa State University and her JD in 2010 from Marquette Law School.
Greer is on the Board of Directors for the Society for Veterinary Medical Ethics, American Veterinary Medical Law Association, and the Society for Theriogenology ,and past board member of the Wisconsin Veterinary Examining Board. Currently she is board chair of the National Animal Interest Alliance.
Her family has enjoyed raising and showing Pembroke Welsh Corgis and Danish-Swedish Farm Dogs. Additionally, they have raised seven puppies for Canine Companions for Independence, a service dog organization.
She’s also the author of Canine Reproduction and Neonatology for veterinarians, staff, and breeders. Recently, for pet owners, she wrote, Your Pandemic Puppy—Finding and Raising a Well-Adjusted Dog During COVID-19.
Close-up look
The first visible differentiator is the overall look. Think country meets urban scape. The clinic across from Woodman’s at Prairie Lakes echoes the look of a countrified red barn with its crisp white and galvanized metal trim.
Circle the building and pull into the garage/ bay. The familiar car wash-like convenience is coupled with enclosed, weather-protected, climate controlled parking.
You can stay in your vehicle and watch your pet’s exam through a large glass viewing window or park in the bay and walk into the exam room with your pet a few feet away. There is no waiting in a lobby or avoiding a large dog lunging at your kitten.
Drive-Through Wellness
Checkout Veterinary was set up to provide wellness exams and vaccinations (including rabies), microchips, heartworm and other blood tests, microchips and other services.
“It is not an emergency animal hospital for sick or injured animals,” explained Greer. “It’s the exact opposite. We developed the clinic to give pet owners convenient, easy access for keeping their pets healthy and up to date on immunizations and health concerns.”
With this model you can schedule a wellness check-up when it’s convenient for you. For example, if you work during the week, you can drop by Friday through Sunday.
You might find yourself in this situation. You’re going on vacation and maybe it’s a Sunday, and you realize your pet doesn’t have his required Bordetella vaccine (typically required by boarding kennels where dogs are in close contact with other dogs. Here, you can drop by without an appointment and get it done, although an appointment is preferred.
“If you’re associated with another clinic, but you want (or need) your pet’s vaccine record updated,” we can work with that if you have access to their current vaccination record,” said Greer.
When you’re there, regardless of why you’re there, you won’t have other pets and their owners to walk around. Some might say, it’s an easy way to destress.