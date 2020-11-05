During an Election Night when the top federal race was too close to call — and still is nationally as of press time two days later — it was over early for incumbent Second District Congressional Rep. Mark Pocan.
The incumbent cruised to victory, thanks to strong support in Dane County communities like Sun Prairie and Madison, where he walloped Republican challenger Peter Theron. Pocan grabbed 70 percent of the vote in District 2, tallying 318,487 votes to Theron’s 138,293.
In the City of Sun Prairie, Pocan defeated Theron — who has lost to Pocan before — by more than a two-to-one margin, grabbing 13,765 votes according to the unofficial tally, to just 6,076 for Theron.
While Theron did better in area townships, he still lost to Pocan. In the Town of Sun Prairie, Theron only lost to Pocan by 240 votes in a 906 to 646 tally. Burke voters preferred Pocan 1,267 to 810, while Bristol voters picked Pocan by a slimmer margin, 1,424 to 1,342 for Theron.
In other statewide races, Democrat Ron Kind was in a close race to win a 13th term in his western Wisconsin seat against Republican Derrick Van Orden. Kind grabbed 51 percent of the vote in a race that observers noted was too close to call at 11 p.m. The final tally showed King winning by about 11,000 votes out of 388,623 votes cast.
Republican state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald easily defeated Democrat Tom Palzewicz to win the southeastern Wisconsin seat vacated by Republican James Sensenbrenner’s retirement. Fitzgerald, whose state Senate district includes a portion of the Town of Bristol, tallied 265,417 votes, or 60 percent, to Palzewicz’s 175,182 votes, or 40 percent.
Fitzgerald’s win leaves Republicans with an advantage in the State Senate to 20-11. If a Republican wins Fitzgerald’s seat in a special election, the GOP would get to the two-thirds mark with 22 seats.
In other Wisconsin Congressional contests, Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore handily defeated Republican Tim Rogers to retain her seat representing Milwaukee and its suburbs.
Republican incumbent Tom Tiffany defeated Democrat Tricia Zunker in northern Wisconsin’s 7th District. Besides Pocan, incumbent Republicans Bryan Steil, Glenn Grothman and Mike Gallagher all retained their seats.
Steil earned 59 percent of the vote, or 238,257 votes to Democrat Roger Polack’s 41 percent, or 163,154 votes.
AP calls presidential election in Wisconsin for Biden; Trump plans to seek recount
Democrat Joe Biden narrowly won battleground state Wisconsin on Wednesday, edging out President Donald Trump in a state that was crucial to the incumbent’s victory four years ago.
The Democratic challenger did not, however, have any trouble taking the presidential vote count in Dane County or the Sun Prairie area.
In Dane County, the Biden-Harris ticket captured 257,975 votes to 78,160 for the Trump-Pence ticket with 250 of 253 precincts reporting.
Results were similar in urbanized areas of the county. In Monona for example, Biden-Harris grabbed 4,798 votes to 1,116 votes for Trump-Pence.
In the City of Sun Prairie, the Biden-Harris ticket grabbed 14,157 votes to just 5,835 for Trump-Pence.
Tallies were much closer in some of the Sun Prairie area towns, such as Bristol, where 1,478 marked their ballots for Biden-Harris to 1,308 for Trump-Pence, and Burke, where 808 voters cast ballots for Trump-Pence and 1,297 for Biden-Harris.
The Associated Press called the race for Biden after election officials said all outstanding ballots had been counted, save for a few hundred in one township and a small number of provisional ballots around the state. The former vice president’s lead there is now so great that there is no way that the remaining votes would allow Trump to catch up.
Trump’s campaign said it planned to call for a recount, which a trailing candidate is allowed to do under state law if a race is within 1 percentage point. Statewide recounts in Wisconsin have historically changed the vote tally by only a few hundred votes. Biden leads by 0.624 percentage points out of nearly 3.3 million ballots counted.
Both former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell doubted Trump could make up Biden’s margin with a recount.
Bill Stepien, Trump’s campaign manager claimed there were “reports of irregularities in several counties” and pointed to a report about a printing error on up to 13,500 ballots that required them to be duplicated on Election Day so tabulation machines could count them. Trump carried the counties where that occurred by 10 points and 19 points.
Election officials had asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to allow them to fill in the ballot misprint with a black mark so the tabulation machines could read them, but the court refused. That required the ballots in Outagamie and Calumet counties to be duplicated by hand on Election Day.
By Wednesday, the ballots, duplicated under the supervision of poll watchers and the assistance of members of the Wisconsin National Guard, had been counted, said Outagamie County Clerk Lori O’Bright.
Meagan Wolfe, the state’s top elections official, did not directly address the Trump campaign’s claim of irregularities. She defended the state’s election system, noting that a recount of the 2016 presidential result showed no widespread problems and resulted in only a few hundred votes changing.
“I believe that would be the case if we had a recount again in our state. You would find that we have a really solid system here,” Wolfe said.
The exact date when a recount would start depends on when the last of Wisconsin’s 72 counties certifies the results of the election. Counties must start that process no later than Tuesday, and they have until Nov. 17 to complete it.
Trump would have three days after the last county certifies its vote to submit a petition for a recount. That means he would have to submit a petition by Nov. 20, but typically counties complete the certification before the deadline.
The president would also have to pay the full cost of the recount. The state pays for recounts of races that are within a quarter of a percentage point. The last presidential recount, done in 2016, cost Green Party candidate Jill Stein $3.5 million.
Once the Wisconsin Elections Commission receives the petition and payment for a recount, it notifies the candidates and orders the recount to commence the following day at 9 a.m.
The county boards of canvassers for all 72 counties conduct the recount. The deadline to complete it and send the results to the state is no later than 13 days after the recount was ordered.
In the recount of the 2016 presidential race, the state elections commission ordered on Nov. 29 that the recount begin on Dec. 1. It was done on Dec. 12.
That year, Trump supporters filed a federal lawsuit to stop the recount, arguing that the state’s recount process is unconstitutional because ballots are not treated equally in all cases. They cited the standard used in the 2000 U.S. Supreme Court case that stopped the Florida recount and left George W. Bush as president. The lawsuit that year also argued that the recount risked preventing Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes from being counted.
A judge did not rule on the merits of the case, but also did not stop the recount, noting that it had almost no chance of changing the outcome of a Trump victory.
Trump supporters in 2016 also filed lawsuits seeking to head off separate recounts in Michigan and Pennsylvania before those efforts could get started. Courts stopped recounts there.
In the Wisconsin recount, Democrat Hillary Clinton gained 713 votes while Trump picked up 844, widening his lead by 131 votes. Trump won the state by fewer than 23,000 votes, a margin of 0.77%.
—Scott Bauer of the Associated Press contributed to this report
