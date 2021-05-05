Dane County Executive Joe Parisi will be among those speaking at a groundbreaking on Friday, May 7, for RISE Wisconsin and the renovation of its building at 2120 Fordem Ave.
The event begins at 10:30 a.m., with remarks at 11:00. Also among speakers are RISE’s Executive Director Scott Strong, United Way of Dane County President and CEO Renee Moe and lead donors Bea and Lau Christensen.
In light of the ongoing pandemic, those in attendance will be asked to practice social distancing and to wear a mask unless addressing the gathering from the podium.
RISE has been offering community-based, strengths-driven services to children, families and young adults since the April 1, 2017, merger of non-profits Community Partnerships, Inc. and Center for Families. Together, the organizations have more than 60 years of experience providing services in Madison and serve more than 3,300 children, individuals and families annually.
“Dane County is a proud supporter of RISE’s mission to advance the wellness of children, individuals, and families by providing early childhood and mental health services,” County Executive Parisi said. “This renovation will improve coordination and advance RISE’s wraparound services in the Dane County community.”
RISE’s public-private partnership plays a crucial role in Dane County.
“A lot of our work is provided in the home and community, working directly with children, young adults and families ‘behind the scenes’ as well as connecting them to other agencies when additional services and supports are needed,“ Strong said.
RISE’s renovated building will feature a community space and a kitchen that will help teach cooking skills to at-risk adolescents and young adults and could be used to prepare food for their groups and small fund-raisers.
“We can feel the excitement building as we renovate our space,” Strong said. “It will bring people from different programs together so they can inspire each other and increase the good things we bring to children and families when they most need them.”
