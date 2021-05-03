Dane County Supervisory District 19

Dane County Supervisory District 19 includes the Sun Prairie Business Park, Westwynde, Royal Oaks and the Golden Meadows neighborhood.

 Dane County

Dane County Board Chair Analiese Eicher on May 3 announced that a special election for Dane County Board of Supervisors District 19, which includes wards in the City of Sun Prairie, will be set by the County Board for Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

The special county board election is being set to replace Supervisor Teran Peterson, who resigned from the county board on April 30, 2021.

Once the Dane County Board of Supervisors orders a special election at its meeting on Thursday evening, candidates may begin circulating nomination papers on Friday, May 7, 2021.

Candidates must file those papers, with at least 50 but not more than 200 valid signatures, by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021.

All forms for potential candidates are available from the Office of the County Clerk on their website: https://clerk.countyofdane.com/Elections/Run-for-Office.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, interested candidates should contact the Dane County Clerk’s Office at 608-266-4121.

If there are three or more candidates, a special primary will be held on June 15, 2021, with the top two candidates facing off in a general election on July 13, 2021.

District 19 encompasses wards 7-9, and 14-19 in the City of Sun Prairie.

A map of the district is available online at https://dcimapapps.countyofdane.com/supervisors/?&entry=20

Recommended for you

Load comments