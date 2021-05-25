City's goal would boost renewable energy use to 25 percent by 2025

The City of Sun Prairie’s plan to create a greener sustainable community will focus on three bottom lines: planet, people and profit.
Cutting back on greenhouse gas emissions, installing electric car chargers, boosting renewable energy use and educating residents on sustainability practices are just a few of the 115 recommendations that came out of the city’s sustainability task force.
City officials will tackle the proposals triaging the recommendations, said City Planner Sarah Sauer.
“It is going to be a lot of work to accomplish,” Sauer said. “We will be working on some things that are quick and fixable to some things that will take 10-20 years but will have a long-term return on investment.
One goal the city hopes to achieve by 2025 is for 25 percent city energy use to come from renewable energy sources.
The 12-member city’s task force on sustainability made up of residents, city staff and other officials, met over the past year to review current city policies and make recommendations.
Converting the city-operated taxis and shuttle to electric hybrid and installing more solar projects in the city, are also on the list.
Gauging how Sun Prairie residents view sustainability issues and options is also crucial to the city reaching its goals, Sauer said.
A survey that went out to 700 households and received 208 responses showed residents were interested in more renewable energy options, including a city solar installation that residents could buy into. They also want tax credits for investing in renewable energy and energy efficiency technology, and support new development requirements for green space and bicycle/pedestrian-friendly amenities.
A majority of respondents wanted the city to concentrate on green spaces, wetlands, and restoring stream banks.
“A lot of people correlate sustainability with green and leave those two other parts of that triple bottom line somewhere off in the distance,” Sauer said.
The city’s goal is to reach social sustainability, creating equity between residents, and recognizing that residents need to afford basic needs. The plan also focus on economic development that keeps businesses profitable. Overall, survey respondents agreed with the city’s priority of sustainability initiatives that were both sociologically and economically focused.
While a quarter of survey respondents said they couldn’t be persuaded to choose a lower carbon-emitting vehicle, they did support bike/pedestrian trails, electric vehicle charging stations and expanding public transit.
Scott Semroc, the city’s new sustainability coordinator who will start July 1, will work the task force’s recommendation and bring cost-saving green energy strategies into city decisions.
For the full City of Sun Prairie Task Force on Sustainability Report visit, www.cityofsunprairie.com.