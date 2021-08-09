Do you know where the rain that washes into storm drains goes? The City of Sun Prairie and its partners are working on educating the public through art in order to tell that story.
The city is participating in the Storm Drain Mural Program, which is led by the Madison Area Stormwater Partnerships (MAMSWaP), Dane County, and Dane Arts Mural Arts (DAMA), to inform the public about the dangers and lasting effects of stormwater pollution into Dane County lakes, rivers and streams.
The priority of the program is to educate future generations about simple actions they can take to protect precious water resources and have them teach others.
The Sun Prairie art project entails painting a mural around the storm sewer inlets in the parking lot behind Eddie’s Ale House, located at 238 E Main St..
An artist from DAMA will be working with the kids in the Club Cardinal Day Camp from the Sun Prairie YMCA of Dane County to assist with the mural painting. They are currently scheduled to paint the mural on Friday, Aug. 13. If weather prevents the activity from taking place, the rain date is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 17 (the image attached is a rough draft of what the mural will look like).
Specific requirements must be met before a painting can begin, such as:
• The storm drain must be surrounded by concrete.
• The drain must be located near an area with plenty of foot or bike traffic to allow for maximum visibility while also considering safety for viewer and existing traffic paint.
• The drain must be located in an area that can be coned off for a day to paint.
Murals are painted using traffic paint and have a life expectancy of 1-2 years. Recently, the storm drain mural at Westside Elementary School was repainted after its original painting in 2018.
“We think that this is a great educational opportunity to inform the public about issues regarding stormwater pollution,” said Tom Veith, City of Sun Prairie Engineering Director. “In addition to the education, we’re excited to involve helping hands from youth and have them engaged in this work”.
For more information on the Storm Drain Mural Program, visit https://ripple-effects.com/storm-drain-murals