Area law enforcement agencies are seeking a male suspect in connection with a June 13 armed robbery in the Town of Sun Prairie.
Sgt. Donald Dudley of the Dane County Sheriff's Department said at approximately 1:55 a.m., sheriff's deputies responded to an armed robbery at the BP Gas Station, located at 4711 Hwy. TT in the Town of Sun Prairie.
Dudley said the lone male suspect entered the gas station while wearing a black face mask and displayed a silver handgun to the employee. The employee was able to get to a safe place behind a locked door. The suspect fled after taking undisclosed items from the store.
Dudley described the suspect as a thin black male, approximately 5’10” wearing a dark black face mask. The firearm was described as silver in color, with a black handle.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident. Individuals with information are encouraged to call the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tips Line at (608) 284-6900. All callers can remain anonymous.
